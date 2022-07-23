First-person Stray mod is an adorable Cyberpunk 2077

Cat game Stray is a hit, and not just with real-life cats either. However, while the third-person viewpoint is good to see your kitty at all times, why isn’t there an optional Stray first-person mode? Well, there’s a new Stray mod that adds just that – and it turns the experience into an adorable Cyberpunk 2077 meets Mirror’s Edge.

The Stray first-person mod doesn’t have the most imaginative name but it does exactly what it suggests – adds a cats-eye perspective camera mode to the game. Made by modder Jessica Natalia, you can pick it up at NexusMods.

All you have to do is empty the mod files into the main Stray directory and you’ll have a first-person camera available when you next start the game. There are even optional separate folders in case you only want first-person at certain points, like running around the city or platforming. At a grand size of 40KB, it won’t throttle your download to try it out.

Check out the gameplay video below to see it in action.

At the very least, you’ll be able to get up-close and personal with the other lovely cats in the game.

