How to get the Stray poncho for Elliot and fix the broken tracker

Struggling to get the Stray poncho? It might seem bizarre, but acquiring the poncho is essential to fixing Doc’s broken tracker and departing The Slums. Thankfully, Annapurna’s cyberpunk cat game grants you a surprising amount of freedom to explore at your own pace, so you might find you’re halfway to solving this puzzle without even realising it.

In order to acquire the Stray poncho, you must have traded in the detergent with the Barterman to receive the electric cable. If you’re still stuck on where to find the detergent, don’t worry – just follow our guide on how to access the Stray Super Spirit laundromat to get yourself up to speed.

How to get the Stray poncho from Grandma

Once you’ve discovered Doc’s hidden room and retrieved the broken tracker, your first port of call should be enlisting the help of Elliot, the local computer whiz. If you haven’t encountered Elliot yet, check our guide to the Stray safe code for all the details on where to find him – and how to decipher the mysterious password while you’re at it.

Unfortunately, after you’ve located Elliot and shown him the broken tracker, you’ll discover the process to fix it isn’t so straightforward. While Elliot can repair the broken tracker, they’re trembling and in desperate need of a blanket, making them unable to work.

You won’t find a spare blanket lying around The Slums, but have no fear – this is where the Stray poncho comes in. What’s more, its location is very close by.

Exit Elliot’s Programming via the stairs and take an immediate right past the two robots swaddled in blankets. Grandma Clothing is situated at the end of the alleyway, and Grandma herself is perched on a chair under a string of lights. Show her the electric cable and she’ll immediately exchange it for the Stray poncho.

Return to Elliot and show him the poncho to prompt him to try it on. Once he’s all wrapped up, speak to him again and he’ll fix the broken tracker as promised.

That concludes our guide to get the Stray poncho and fix the broken tracker. Unfortunately, you won’t be able to acquire another electric cable from the Barterman and request Grandma to make another poncho for you, but you can return to Seamus and continue solving the mystery of Doc’s disappearance.

