Street Fighter 6 tournament interrupted by an X-rated Chun-Li mod

A Street Fighter 6 tournament has had an unfortunate NSFW moment during a Twitch stream, as one player appears to have forgotten to disable their naked Chun-Li mod in the fighting game, leading to some confused casters and a quick cutaway at the start of a Street Fighter 6 match.

Street Fighter 6 can be intense at the best of times, but it looks like the start of a tense match was completely undercut in a recent Corner2Corner tournament bracket, as one of the players appears to have accidentally left a naked Chun-Li mod enabled.

“That’s a very interesting Chun-Li costume there,” one of the commentators remarks as the match is abruptly cut away from. “Keep in mind that Street Fighter 6 is an 18-plus game, as you guys can see,” they add.

You can see the moment it happens in the Twitter clip below, as shared by Nicholas DeDrio.

Street Fighter tournament host forgets to turn off his nude mod… pic.twitter.com/87Hz0TP7Vz — 𝕹𝖎𝖈𝖍𝖔𝖑𝖆𝖘 𝕯𝖊𝕺𝖗𝖎𝖔 (@nicholasdeorio) July 31, 2023

As of publication the Corner2Corner Twitch channel doesn’t appear to have been flagged in any way, but do keep in mind that Twitch guidelines are against this sort of display in a broadcast, accidental or not.

“Users are prohibited from broadcasting or uploading content that contains depictions of real nudity (which includes realistically doctored nudity),” according to Twitch’s guidelines. “Incomplete censorings, such as pixelization, mosaics, and blurring effects, does not constitute an exemption to this policy.”

It’s unclear right now if the slip-up will result in content removal, a warning, or account suspension.

