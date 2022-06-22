Street Fighter 6 roster – every confirmed and leaked character

Excited to find out who made it onto the Street Fighter 6 roster? The Street Fighter 6 release date is pencilled in for 2023, so there’s plenty of time for more characters to be revealed. Looking back to older games in the series, Street Fighter 4 launched with 25 characters, but the lacklustre Street Fighter 5 featured just 16 characters on day one. Capcom appears to be learning from its past mistakes, so we’re hoping for a large roster this time around.

There are only five characters revealed on the Street Fighter 6 roster so far. If the leaks and rumours turn out to be true, we can expect to see one or two character reveals each month until launch.

Street Fighter 6 characters list

Here are the confirmed characters in the Street Fighter 6 roster so far:

Ryu

Ryu’s quest to fight the strongest opponents across the globe is far from over in Street Fighter 6. According to the Street Fighter Twitter account, Ryu doesn’t believe his journey is over yet as he learns to become a stronger fighter. His traditional gi has been altered with a kasaya (a robe worn by Buddhists), similar to the one worn by his master, Gouken.

Chun Li

With Shadaloo’s reign of terror officially over, Chun Li decided to quit her job as an ICPO agent. Instead, Chun Li runs kung fu classes as her day job, making her a valued member of her local community. She also spends her time looking after Li-Fen, one of the victims of the Black Moon Incident back in Street Fighter 5.

Luke

Luke’s brief introduction in Street Fighter 5 explains why he wanted to join the military. His father sacrificed himself protecting civilians during a terrorist attack, prompting Luke to join the Special Forces to become just like him. After a conversation with Guile, Luke decides to leave the military as he wants to try his hand at something new. In Street Fighter 6, he’s taken up a role as a contractor for a private military company.

Jamie

Jamie uses the Drunken Fist fighting style, a first for the Street Fighter series. When Jamie takes sips from his jug, he gains new special moves and receives additional options for some of his attacks. He’s heavily inspired by Yun and Yang, two popular characters from Street Fighter 3. Jamie’s moveset appears to borrow heavily from the twin’s attacks as he blends his unpredictable breakdancing style with some of their lightning-fast abilities.

Guile

Street Fighter’s family man, Guile returns to Street Fighter 6 after taking down Shadaloo and finally avenging Charlie’s death. Guile remains a member of the US Air Force, sporting a blue jumpsuit this time around. He briefly served as a mentor to Luke in Street Fighter 5, so we expect these characters to interact again now that Luke has pursued his new career path.

Street Fighter 6 roster leaks

Shortly after the first Street Fighter 6 trailer dropped, a set of concept art images surfaced online that seemingly confirms the entire launch day roster. The leaked Street Fighter 6 roster contains 14 returning characters and eight new fighters. Capcom has confirmed the leaks on Twitter, but the characters haven’t been discussed in any interviews yet.

Here’s the leaked Street Fighter 6 roster:

A.K.I

Akuma

Blanka

Cammy

Dee Jay

Dhalsim

E. Honda

Ed

JP

Juri

Ken

Kimberly

Lily

Marisa

Mimi

Rashid

Zangief

There’s also a leaked gameplay clip of Cammy performing her Super Combo in training mode, confirming the existence of classic costumes. Street Fighter 5 also included classic costumes for most of the returning characters, but some of these outfits were available as paid DLC only.

That’s everything you need to know about the Street Fighter 6 roster so far. If you’re looking for more competitive titles like this one, you should read our multiplayer games list. We also have a list of the best fighting games if you want to discover lots of excellent games in the genre.