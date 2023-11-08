One of the best strategy games of all time is back, better than ever

Age of Empires 4, Civilization 6, Crusader Kings 3 – it’s a good time right for strategy sims. But we mustn’t forget the classics. With Commandos set to make a return after all these years, another PC legend has finally come back to Steam, improved, overhauled, and looking better than ever in HD. Available at a nice introductory discount, if you’ve never played Stronghold, or want to relive one of the best RTS and strategy games ever, Stronghold Definitive Edition is finally here.

Originally released in 2001, Stronghold is part strategy game, part RTS, and part city builder, sharing the DNA of superb contemporaries like Civ 6 and Cities Skylines 2. A self-proclaimed “castle sim,” your goal is to design, build, and maintain a functioning medieval outpost amidst several warring fiefdoms. Gather resources, build shelters and facilities for your people, and raise an army to defend against sieges and bloodthirsty rivals. Stronghold Definitive Edition is classic PC gaming at its finest.

This new edition of Stronghold features myriad improvements over its namesake. The visuals have been overhauled, so everything appears in crisp high definition. The soundtrack is remastered, and voice lines have been re-recorded by the original cast.

There’s even a whole-new, 14-mission campaign, complementing the extensive single-player adventure of the original. Built by veteran Stronghold developers, if you like AoE, Civilization, Cities Skylines, and Crusader Kings, this is a perfect slice of strategy history.

And you can get Stronghold Definitive Edition at 10% off right now. Alongside Commandos Origins, the long-awaited prequel to the defining RTS game series, we’re in a seriously exciting age for returning PC classics.

