Grab this 8/10 stealth game for free, but you’ll need to be fast

Getting a free game is always a nice treat, and we’ve got another pick here that’s well worth your time – although you’ll have to be fast to snag it for yourself. Styx: Shards of Darkness is the second game in the light hearted fantasy stealth game series, and its 8/10 Steam user rating reaffirms that, while it probably won’t change your life, it’s an adventure you’ll certainly enjoy embarking on. So if 2023’s The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has left you wanting, make sure to claim this free offer while you can.

Styx: Shards of Darkness is the follow-up to developer Cyanide Studio’s Styx: Master of Shadows, and follows the eponymous goblin assassin on a brand new adventure that sees him journeying across ever more perilous lands. A step up from the first game’s already solid blend of stealth-based infiltration, you can get Styx: Shards of Darkness as a free PC game right now.

With the focus on stealth, Styx’s tools and abilities can help him sneak into the various locations he’ll visit on his adventure, facing off against fantasy favorites such as Elves and Dwarves but also some much more mystical (and oftentimes deadly) foes. You can lean into assassination and get those nasties out your way, craft traps to disable enemies and take them out of the running, or even use tricks such as clones to deceive and distract.

There’s also plenty of charm in the more light-hearted tone of Styx, and the humor hits pretty well, giving the whole thing the vibe of a classic adventure game such as Sam & Max or Monkey Island. Whether you played the first game or not, Styx is certainly worth a look – and when it’s yours for free, why not check it out? It’ll save you some change for the best Black Friday deals.

Styx: Shards of Darkness is a free game via GOG until Friday November 24 at 6am PST / 9am EST / 2pm GMT / 3pm CET. That means you don’t have too long to grab your copy, so don’t hang around – you’ll find it at the link just below.

Unfortunately, the GOG version doesn’t include the game’s co-op mode, but instead you get the Akenash Set DLC, which gives you Styx’s outfit and dagger from the original game – the weapon in particular being a real boon, as it causes the bodies of those you kill to instantly dissolve.

If that’s not enough for you, have a look through the best free Steam games for more great experiences that won’t cost you a penny. Alternatively, get your sneak on in the best stealth games on PC and prove that you’re the ultimate master of infiltration.

