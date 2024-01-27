If you were looking to spend this year’s Valentine’s Day romancing an eldritch god, you may be out of luck. Sucker For Love: Date to Die For, the horny horror game that sees you paired up with a sexy spin on the Lovecraftian Black Goat of the Woods, has been delayed by developer Joseph ‘Akabaka’ Hunter. The much-anticipated sequel to the beloved Sucker For Love: First Date, which itself boasts an ‘overwhelmingly positive’ 98% Steam user rating, was set to launch on Wednesday, February 14 via Steam, but has been pushed back to ensure the quality of the final game.

Inspired by the classic H.P. Lovecraft story The Shadow over Innsmouth, Sucker For Love: Date to Die For sees you investigating mysterious disappearances in your rural hometown of Sacramen-Cho. This retro-styled horror adventure game inspired by ‘90s anime takes quite a distinctive twist when you learn how to summon Rhok’zan, an eldritch entity inspired by Lovecraft’s ‘Black Goat of the Woods with a Thousand Young’ in the form of a rather seductive anthropomorphic goat lady.

Typically known for her “all-consuming aura of love,” Rhok’zan’s tempting wiles wash over the game’s asexual protagonist Stardust as the pair investigate the truth behind the mysterious cult activity in Sacramen-Cho. Along with its captivating look, Date to Die For will feature multiple endings and, according to Akabaka, “No horror elements this time, we swear. Come on, trust us, haha.”

Unfortunately, we’re going to be waiting just a little longer for the final thing. “While we pride ourselves on releasing interesting and compelling horror games, we don’t want to put out something that isn’t finished,” publisher DreadXP writes in a post shared on the game’s Steam store page.

“While we all wanted to spend our Valentine’s Day with new eldritch beauties, the fact of the matter is the game just isn’t ready for you yet,” it explains. “We’re going to use this time to get the game to where it needs to be, and get you even more excited.”

There’s currently no new date given for when we can expect the full release. That’s undoubtedly a shame to hear, although the good news is that if you still want a little taste of Rhok’zan come February 14, you can download the Sucker For Love: Date to Die For demo right now for a brief sample of what’s to come.

