Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League hasn’t quite been the return to open-world superhero form that fans of Rocksteady Studios, the creator of Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman: Arkham City, and Batman: Arham Knight, were hoping for. Though it’s only been out for two weeks – and despite positive reviews from players – the latest game set in the DC comics universe is struggling to maintain a healthy player count. Earlier today, in fact, it dipped below 1,000 concurrent players.

Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League brings the Suicide Squad, a quartet of anti-heroes, into an open-world game set in Metropolis. Like Rocksteady’s Arkham trilogy, it’s a story-focused exploration of DC’s superhero fiction, but, unlike the Arkham games, it’s been dinged for repetitive mission design and combat as well as live-service elements that seem to hinder instead of help the game’s concept succeed.

Perhaps because of these reasons – or simply because the game’s audience has finished up the story mode and moved on – Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League’s Steam player count dropped to just 945 players at 3:30 am PST/6:30 am EST /11:30 am GMT today, Friday February 16. It’s since jumped back up to 1,525 players in-game at the time of writing (9:20 am PST/12:20 pm EST).

While our Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League review wasn’t too hot on the game, it’s worth noting that players have found aspects worth praising. The game has held onto the ‘Very Positive’ Steam user review marker we noted last week, with more positive ratings being consistently added.

If you’re not eager to help boost Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League’s Steam metrics, check out our top superhero games and action-adventure games instead.

Additionally, make sure to follow us on Google News where you’ll see a variety of daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.