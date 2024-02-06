Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League has been a wild ride, even though it only launched a week ago. There were concerns about its live service elements, and also about how it would treat the semi-eponymous Justice League, particularly the Arkham series version of Batman we’ve all come to love. Controversial before it even launched, I think a lot of us, fans and critics alike, were expecting a major bomb reviews wise for Rocksteady’s latest. But despite all the doubts and worries, Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League Steam reviews are currently riding high, and the superhero open-world adventure is sitting pretty with a coveted ‘very positive’ rating. Player numbers are arguably low. Reviews from elsewhere aren’t quite as consistent. But the new Suicide Squad game has certainly found its proponents, at least on Valve’s storefront.

Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League has yet to fully hit stride it would seem, as the new superhero game attracted less than half the day-one players of franchise rival Marvel’s Avengers. Nevertheless, those who have played the new Arkham series outing seem to be having a fine old time, and Rocksteady anti-villain sandbox has so far accrued a favorable Steam rating as a result.

With 2,885 user reviews as of this writing, the Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League Steam rating is a super respectable ‘very positive,’ just one tier below the hallowed ‘overwhelmingly positive.’ 84% of user reviews offer praise for Rocksteady’s newest, with recent notices commending the writing, story, and refinements on typical looter shooter mechanics. Even positive reviews note that Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League requires a lot of grinding, and some players note issues with the endgame, but otherwise, the response on Steam is consistently positive.

This contrasts with the Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League Metacritic score. Currently, the PC version has an aggregated critic’s score of 67 out of 100, based on published reviews, and a user score of just 1.7 out of 10, certifying the audience response to Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League as one of ‘overwhelming dislike.’ 96% of user ratings on Metacritic are negative.

Perhaps you want to decide for yourself, however. In which case, get the best Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League builds. Alternatively, you can try some of the other best open-world games on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.