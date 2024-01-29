Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League Twitch drops are coming soon

If you're diving into Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League and want more from the game, you'll be happy to know Twitch drops are coming.

Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League 

We know every gamer loves a free prize, so anyone getting ready to explore the world of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be delighted to know that the new game is getting Twitch drops, and we’ve got all the details on when and what to expect.

 

Some of you may have already starting playing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Indeed, the Suicide Squad release date is so close we can practically smell the blood-stained streets of Metropolis, and while the game has encountered a couple of bugs in its early access gameplay—bugs that we are assured have been resolved now—the prospect of what’s to come from this action-adventure game is still tantalizing.

Getting to take on the role of Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot, and Captain Boomerang is sure to be a lot of fun, even if you do have the unenviable task of taking down epic heroes like Superman. But even the best characters can be improved, and that’s where Twitch drops come in.

As per a recent Reddit post, Suicide Squad Twitch drops will begin on Tuesday January 30, offering players a new Harley Quinn skin, weapon, and charm if they bank enough Twitch time by Wednesday February 7. Up next is King Shark, running from Thursday February 8 to Friday February 16.

The dates and details of the Twitch drops for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

Next up is Deadshot, with rewards available from Saturday February 17 to Sunday February 25. Finally, Captain Boomerang prizes await for those tuning into the relevant Twitch streams between Monday February 26 and Monday March 4. All you have to do to unlock these rewards is connect your Twitch account to your WB games account, and watch 30 minutes of eligible Twitch streamers playing Suicide Squad (note, you must watch 30 minutes for each reward).

You can pick up Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League right now on Steam for $69.99 but you’ll have to wait until Friday February 2 to play, or you can pay $99.99 for the Digital Deluxe Edition, which gives you early access from Tuesday January 30.

For more from this new game, check out our guide to the Suicide Squad system requirements, or simply dive into our list of the best PC games around.

