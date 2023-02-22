Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League release date, gameplay, trailers

Excited about the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League release date? Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is the follow-up to Rocksteady’s iconic Batman: Arkham series. Promising a roster of heroes gone bad, intriguing cooperative combat, and plenty of self-aware, irreverent humour, there’s a lot to be excited about.

Set in a chaos-covered Metropolis, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League flips the script on who’s good and evil in the DC universe. For a twist on the usual superhero game format, instead, we’re tasked with bringing down the corrupt versions of the iconic heroes from the Justice League. It seems the only group capable and vaguely willing to stop them is a new ragtag Suicide Squad, assembled by the ruthless Amanda Waller. After the brilliant Arkham series, we’re expecting big things from what could be one of the best PC games of the year. Here’s everything we know so far about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, including the release date, trailers, gameplay, and more.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League release date

The Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League release date is currently set for May 26 and will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.

The game was originally set to launch sometime in 2022, but it was delayed until Spring 2023, as confirmed by Rocksteady’s Creative Director and co-founder Sefton Hill on Twitter in March 2022.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gameplay

In the official gameplay trailer, ‘Flash and Burn’, each character’s skills were showcased during what appeared to be a large-scale combat mission. While this spotlight didn’t showcase any of the on-screen UI, it did shine a light on each character’s moveset when facing different enemy types.

The Harley Quinn gameplay is seen early in the trailer, as she swings across the rooftops, battering enemies up close and at a distance. She appears to be armed with comically-styled confetti bombs, a handgun and, of course, her signature bat. Using acrobatic swings heavy with her typical flair, Harley can be seen pulling off mounted attacks, big kicks, and leg sweeps.

King Shark’s brute force was made clear with shots of the ‘ocean’s true ruler’ scaling buildings and cannonballing into massive groups of enemies. In the gameplay trailer, he can also be seen using his overwhelming strength to grab and snatch at larger foes. King Shark can be seen wielding heavy weaponry later in the trailer, cementing his slower character build. In addition, twin cleavers were confirmed to be part of his combat set by Hill via DC Fandome Panel.

DC straight-shooter Deadshot is seen performing aerial assaults thanks to his jetpack and is armed with what seems to be a custom semi-automatic weapon. As he flies through hordes of enemies, Deadshot appears to offer aerial support to other team members of the Suicide Squad. Where Harley’s super swings are short-lived, it seems that Deadshot is likely to have a lot more airtime—touting himself as the ‘Eye in the Sky’. Deadshot can also use wrist cannons and a ‘fuel dump’, which will cause multiple enemies to catch on fire, dealing some handy area of effect damage.

Rounding out the group, rogue Aussie Captain Boomerang is the ‘speed demon’ of the group and can be seen boosting across all areas of the map. Armed with a boomerang and shotgun, Captain Boomerang can blast through enemies with heavy shots, perform brutal close-up attacks, and warp to hard-to-reach spaces using his boomerang throw to achieve mind-boggling jumps.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailers

Four official Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailers have been released so far. A ‘Flash and Burn’ gameplay trailer, a ‘Ticking’ story trailer, and two reveal trailers. One titled ‘Alpha Target’ features a murderous purple-eyed Superman, and the other titled ‘Shadows’ features a killer Batman accompanied by a simple but powerful tribute to the late Kevin Conroy, who will reprise his role as the gruff-toned DC titan.

In the action-packed story trailer ‘Ticking’, we see the four playable characters in this iteration of the Suicide Squad: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang. With clever coercion and nano-bomb implantation, courtesy of Amanda Waller, this scrappy group of criminals become Task Force X. Their mission? To kill the Justice League, of course.

Full of quip-rich dialogue, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has the crew constantly making fun of each other and the corrupted high-ranking members of the Justice League. Wonder Woman, The Green Lantern, The Flash, Superman, The Penguin, and Gizmo are all visible throughout the ‘Ticking’ trailer, working with and against Task Force X. Some eagle-eyed fans also found reason to believe Superman arch nemesis Lex Luthor may make a cameo. The overarching villain, however, is yet to be officially confirmed. Though, DC’s Brainiac has been pointed to by fans after trailers showcased a large purple skull ship looming over Metropolis’s skyline.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League story

In a 2021 DC FanDome Panel, Rocksteady creative director Sefton Hill gave some insight into the setting, gameplay, and how the story will progress from the Arkham series. In a short Q&A, Hill explained that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be a continuation of the story threads found in the Arkham series. While not going into specifics beyond that, it hints at the possibility of some characters from Rocksteady’s Arkham Series showing up.

According to Hill, the team wanted to maintain their patented “superhero empowerment meets powerful gunplay” style. Hill added that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s gameplay will feature a richer moveset and requires more skill to master than the Batman: Arkham Series. This level of detail was touted to be maintained across each playable member of the Suicide Squad, and a weapon system that develops as you play was teased.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is confirmed to be set in the once-great city of Metropolis; DC fans will recognise it as Superman’s PO BOX. In a DCFanDome interview, Hill described the cityscape as the ‘fifth character’ in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Rocksteady’s love letter to the fans.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League news

Back in October 2021, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s first screenshot was revealed in advance of its DC Fandome reveal and included a reference to LexCorp, teasing the involvement of Lex Luthor in the game’s plot.

At The Game Awards 2022, a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was shown, confirming the game’s release date and revealing that the game would feature the late Kevin Conroy as a seemingly corrupted Batman, in his final voice-acting performance. The trailer ended with a heartfelt tribute thanking Conroy for his incredible contributions to Rocksteady’s Arkham-verse.

Most recently, in early 2023, a screenshot made the rounds online, potentially showing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s menus, as well as a battle pass and store. Supposed leaks concerning the game’s story have also previously appeared online, though a former Rocksteady developer seemed to debunk these rumours in a reply on Twitter, saying, “I would never work on a game this bad.”

Is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League multiplayer?

While not much has been officially confirmed regarding the multiplayer component of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the DCFandome Panel shed some light on how players work through the campaign. Hill explained that the game is a one to four player co-op experience. Bots will make up the rest of the team when a player chooses a single-player campaign, but no matter where they are in the game, players can open up their campaign to online friends and replace the bots at their leisure, or join a friendly game to help them out.

That's all the information we have on the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League release date. There aren't too many four-player cv-op games to play these days, so this title might need to be added to our list of the best multiplayer games.