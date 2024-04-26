We’re at a real high point with some of the best fighting games launching over the past year, with Street Fighter 6, Mortal Kombat 1, and Tekken 8 all landing their punches to incredible effect. Seeing newcomer Super Dragon Punch Force 3, then, which arrives on Steam today, you might wonder why you haven’t heard of the previous two games. The simple answer is that this is actually the first game in the series, created as an in-universe tie-in with new Sam Raimi thriller Boy Kills World, and you can play it right now for free on Steam.

Super Dragon Punch Force 3 is a new 2D fighting game that’s seen in Boy Kills World, the Raimi-produced action flick starring Bill Skarsgård and Jessica Rothe, and it launches in open beta alongside the movie’s release today, Friday April 26. Along with Boy and June 27, the two characters used by the leads on-screen, there’s a hefty roster of brawlers to choose from, including bruiser Wally, firebrand Marlo, android Deb, fistfighter Yazya, and more.

Developer Talent Digital Art says Super Dragon Punch Force 3 is designed as a game that’s easy for newcomers to pick up, but with a rewarding learning curve that’s hard to master. Offering both single-player and multiplayer modes, you can hone your skills before taking your favorite character online for ranked play to prove yourself against the rest of the world, or private matches to take on your friends.

At launch, you’ll be able to customize both your player profile and your characters with a range of additional cosmetics, including character skins and emotes to taunt your opponents with. It also features cross-progression across both PC and mobile platforms, along with full controller support, meaning you can take your unlocks with you wherever you might be.

Super Dragon Punch Force 3 is out now on Steam in open beta. It’s a free game for all players. It’s also playable on both iOS and Android devices. If you’re interested in trying it out, just head to the game’s Steam store page to do so.

