Teamgroup’s new portable gaming SSD takes aim at Call of Duty fans

SSD technology has come a long way since its inception, and portable drives with immense storage and speeds are now commonplace. Yet, while Sandisk set the bar high last year with its 8TB portable SSD prototype, Teamgroup has announced its own high-capacity drive that isn’t just as fast as a bullet; it’s also inspired by the world’s longest-range sniper rifle.

Revealed during Teamgroup’s online launch event, the T-Force M200 portable gaming SSD is, as it says on the tin, inspired by the CheyTac M200. According to Teamgroup, the M200’s rifle rail exterior isn’t just part of the drive’s design language; it also increases the case’s surface area, which helps keep this pocket rocket cool. Naturally, the drive also has a strap mount that both complete’s the product’s firearm feel and improves its portability, even if it does feel a bit flamboyant.

Of course, the M200 is also a portable powerhouse, with read and write speeds of up to 2,000Mbps. This means that even if you’re using a gaming laptop as an on-the-go gaming PC, you’ll be able to spend less time looking at load screens and more time playing.

The T-Force M200 portable SSD is set to release in Q4 this year, so there’s actually a chance that it’ll beat Sandisk’s 8TB offering to market. That said, Teamgroup hasn’t disclosed the price of its high-spec portable drive yet, so we’ll need to see whether its extraordinary feats come with an astronomical price tag.

Teamgroup’s fancy new SSD wasn’t the only announcement from the company during its stream. In fact, the component creators also revealed a chonky storage drive with an aluminium heatsink. Dubbed the T-Force Cardea A440 Pro, the drive has a ridiculously high read speed of 7,400Mbps, something that’s achieved by maximising airflow through its design. The company’s previously silhouetted Cardea Liquid II SSD also popped up, and while it’s still in its R&D phase, it sounds like the AIO water cooler solution could be with us fairly soon.