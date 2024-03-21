Amid the many excellent 2D indie games that make use of soulslike exploration and combat, Odd Bug Studio’s Tails of Iron is one of my personal favorites. Its beautiful art design and satisfying combat – especially in its boss fights – puts it up there with the likes of Blasphemous 2, Hollow Knight, and Salt and Sanctuary. I’m very excited, then, by the news that Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter will see the series make a triumphant return to Steam, along with its iconic narrator Doug Cockle, best known as the VA behind The Witcher’s Geralt of Rivia and Bhaal in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter will see you playing as Arlo, son of the Warden of the North. As the Rats of the South start to recover from the great war between the rodent and frog kingdoms, an old threat stirs in the North: “Wings black as death, fangs sharp as steel, and a thirst for vengeance that will not sate.” These are the Dark Wings, the new threat you’ll face in the sequel to one of the best indie soulslike games on PC.

In Whiskers of Winter, Arlo travels to rebuild the rats’ northern garrison, Winter’s Edge, expanding the base as his journey continues. Doing so unlocks more powerful items, tastier foods, and all manner of new traps and tricks. You’ll also be able to track down and hunt 15 unique beasts, each of which allows you to earn rare and powerful upgrade materials once defeated.

The new time of day system also affects your adventure – not only will the foes you encounter in an area change between day and night, but the further your quest progresses the more dangerous the enemies will become. As someone who really enjoyed what the first game brought to the table, I’m very glad to see Tails of Iron making a return.

“We wanted to build upon what we achieved with the first installment and create a game that was more than just a straightforward sequel,” Odd Bug Studio co-founder and lead designer Jack Bennett explains. “We took on board the incredible community feedback on the original game and set about crafting a more intense experience than its predecessor.”

Tails of Iron 2 Whiskers of Winter is “coming soon” to Steam and the Epic Games Store. While there’s no release date yet, you can head to the game’s Steam store page now to add it to your wishlist and keep track of when it arrives.

