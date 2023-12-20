Tails of Iron is a very strong contender for ‘the best soulslike indie game I’ve played that isn’t Hollow Knight,’ a category with more top-notch entries in it than you might expect. Featuring the iconic voice of The Witcher 3’s Geralt of Rivia, Doug Cockle, and putting you in the shoes of noble rat Redgi in his quest against the ruthless Frog Clan, this wonderful action-adventure game just got a big, free DLC add-on. Out now on Steam, Tails of Iron: Bright Fir Forest is a perfect reason to revisit the 9/10 RPG while we wait for Team Cherry’s Hollow Knight Silksong and FromSoftware’s Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Tails of Iron has a lot more than just its gorgeous storybook art style and the dulcet tones of Doug Cockle going for it. The best games like Dark Souls need to bring it where it really counts, on the field of battle, so I’m glad to report that Tales of Iron delivers in that regard. Its boss battles are dynamic, exciting, and memorable, up there with some of the best that games like Hollow Knight, Blasphemous, and Dead Cells have to offer, with all manner of weird and wonderful creatures standing in Redgi’s path as you guide him to restore his Kingdom to greatness.

Following from its previous free add-on, Bloody Whiskers, Tails of Iron’s new Bright Fir Forest DLC is a hefty upgrade by basically any metrics. Taking place directly after the end of the main game’s campaign, Bright Fir Forest adds 13 new quests, 14 new boss fights with three new challengers found at the Mole Arena, and a rather ridiculous 96 new weapons and armor pieces to equip. There are even some more cosmetic upgrades for The Crimson Keep, new music tracks, and additional achievements to earn.

By all accounts, that’s a rather substantial offering that would be well worth the asking price. So what a holiday treat it is to discover that you won’t actually have to pay anything to get all this extra content. Bright Fir Forest is a free expansion for Tails of Iron, and it’s out now on all platforms including Steam. If you still don’t own the original game, it was already a great pickup in my books, and it just got even more appealing.

If that’s not enough to keep you busy this holiday season, have a good sniff through the rest of the best rat games, or dig out more of the best indie games on PC to make sure you’re not missing any more gems.

