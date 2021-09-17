Tales of Arise fishing guide – where to find all rods and lures

Like all good JRPG games, Tales of Arise has a robust fishing mode you can relax with when you need a break from saving the world.

The most obvious benefit of fishing is catching ingredients for fish-based recipes, but you can also exchange fish for items back at Talka Pond in Menancia, and sell excess catches if you need the Gald. Catching all 44 fish earns you the Godly Angler achievement. That might sound daunting, but Arise has multiple lures and rods that make targeting specific fish species easier.

You’ll encounter several fishing locations well before actually unlocking your first rod and lure set. Fishing is an optional system, but a mandatory scene triggers on the road to Mahag Saar after you leave Elde Menancia. An NPC teaches you how to fish, and you’ll get Kisara’s personal fishing rod and lure.

Our Tales of Arise fishing guide explains the basics and where every fishing spot is on Dahna, along with how to get every rod and lure.

Tales of Arise Fishing Basics

Fishing requires no bait, and you can technically catch all fish with any rod or lure. However, each lure has a set of fish that are more likely to spawn when you use it.

Once you’ve found a spot and cast your line, you can shake the lure to attract a specific fish quickly through a brief quick time event. Once the fish bites, you have two other QTEs to manage while reeling it in.

The first is just tilting the rod in the direction shown on screen, though the second pops up at intervals, where you must press the button or key shown to keep the fish on the line and pull it further in.

Miss these prompts too often or let the fish icon slide too far into the red, and it’ll escape.

Tales of Arise Fishing Locations

There are 12 Tales of Arise fishing spots spread across the five realms. Some are fairly easy to spot — Calaglia’s spot has its own separate map — though others are tucked away off the main road.

Tales of Arise Calaglia Fishing Spots

Calaglia’s sole fishing spot is the Cave of Solitude. Access it from the western edge of the map between Ulzebek and Mosgul.

Tales of Arise Cyslodia Fishing Spots

Nevira Snowplains

From the campsite just after Rudhir Forest, turn right onto the small path. The fishing spot is at the end.

Frozen Valley

Turn left at the campsite before the bridge.

Tales of Arise Elde Menancia Fishing Spots

Overseer Hill

Instead of turning onto Traslida Highway at the campsite, keep going straight ahead to find this fishing spot.

Talka Pond

This is where you learn to fish, just south of Viscint.

Tales of Arise Mahag Saar Fishing Spots

Adan Lake

This one’s right next to the campsite. Adan Lake is home to smaller versions of Menancia’s final boss, so mind how you go while you’re here.

Adan Ruins

Before heading down the narrow path to the campsite, turn right to find this fishing spot.

Hidden Wharf

Speak with Mahavar at the docks to access this fishing spot.

Tales of Arise Ganath Haros Fishing Spots

The final realm has four fishing spots, though two of which are gated behind quests.

Shinefall Woods

This one is just to the east of the fast travel point, near a resource gathering node.

Lavtu Marshlands

The marshlands fishing spot is at its southernmost point, southwest of the entrance to Pelegion.

Fogwharl Limestone Caverns – Inner Sanctum

Head to the back of the sanctum along the craggy path to find this secluded spot, but only after completing the Untamable Rage quest in Thistlym.

Uninhabited Island

The island’s fishing spot is at its southernmost point as well. It only unlocks after you complete Beyond the Grave at the Tuah Seashore, which itself unlocks once you’ve traveled to Rena.

Tales of Arise Fishing Rods and Fishing Lures

Arise has multiple rods and lures available to buy, hidden in the wild, or gifted to you by the fishing master at Talka Pond for reaching certain fishing milestones. New rods make catching fish easier, while lures increase the likelihood of certain fish appearing.

Tales of Arise Fishing Rods

Migal’s Fishing Rod — Default

— Default Novice Tackle — Given for catching ten different fish species

— Given for catching ten different fish species Fish Sniper — Given for catching 20 different fish species

— Given for catching 20 different fish species Tenebrae Mk. III — Given for catching all 44 fish species

— Given for catching all 44 fish species Alliance Marine Rod — Clear Kisara’s level 60 Solo Ultimate challenge at the Viscint Training Grounds

Tales of Arise Fishing Lures

Disarming Lure

Obtained — Purchase from Cysloden Innkeeper

— Purchase from Cysloden Innkeeper Fish — Azure Tilapia, Nevira Piranha, Garnet Sea Bream

Trembling Lure

Obtained — Purchase from Viscint Innkeeper

— Purchase from Viscint Innkeeper Fish — Hawksbill Trout, Menancian Bass, Emerald Salmon

Charming Lure

Obtained — Purchase from Niez Innkeeper

— Purchase from Niez Innkeeper Fish — Lesser Pirarucu, Muddy Pirarucu, Mahag Saar Flatfish

Rock Slapper

Obtained — Purchase from Pelegion Innkeeper

— Purchase from Pelegion Innkeeper Fish — Polar Bass, Green Pike, Lavtu Arowana

Flaptrap

Obtained — Found in Adan Lake chest near ruined houses

— Found in Adan Lake chest near ruined houses Fish — Berserker Piranha, Amber Mackerel, Tsuyukusa Mackerel

Subsurface Mirage

Obtained — Found in Adan Ruins chest near the well

— Found in Adan Ruins chest near the well Fish — Berserker Piranha, Amber Mackerel, Tsuyukusa Mackerel

Stick Lure

Obtained — Found in Latvue Marshlands chest on the southern island

— Found in Latvue Marshlands chest on the southern island Fish — Traslida Arowana, Aqfotle Arowana, Ganath Haros Piranha

Bienfu Lure

Obtained — Found in Forland Mountains Southern Hiking Trail, the detour before the Summit entrance

— Found in Forland Mountains Southern Hiking Trail, the detour before the Summit entrance Fish — Golden Catfish

Rappig Minnow

Obtained — Reward for completing In-Sync quest in Cysloden’s Fountain Plaza

— Reward for completing In-Sync quest in Cysloden’s Fountain Plaza Fish — Cobalt Trout

Zapie Doppleganger

Obtained — Found in Fogwharl Limestone Caverns near the fishing spot

— Found in Fogwharl Limestone Caverns near the fishing spot Fish — Cygni Pirarucu

Celestial Whale

Obtained — Clear Kisara’s level 25 Solo Battle challenge in Viscint’s Training Grounds

— Clear Kisara’s level 25 Solo Battle challenge in Viscint’s Training Grounds Fish — Talka Trout, Lavtu Tilapia, Blueback Tuna

Mieu Sinker

Obtained — Clear Kisara’s level 40 Solo Battle challenge in Viscint’s Training Grounds

— Clear Kisara’s level 40 Solo Battle challenge in Viscint’s Training Grounds Fish — Armored Sturgeon

Elegant Swimmer

Obtained — Reward from fishing master for catching three types of fish

— Reward from fishing master for catching three types of fish Fish — Coral Flatfish, Gluttonous Barracuda

Portly Mudslinger

Obtained — Reward from fishing master for catching five types of fish

— Reward from fishing master for catching five types of fish Fish — Tricolored Catfish, Fogwharl Pike

Round Popper

Obtained — Reward from fishing master for catching 15 types of fish

— Reward from fishing master for catching 15 types of fish Fish — Menancian Catfish, Ganath Haros Catfish, Zesti Grouper

Marine Floater

Obtained — Reward from fishing master for catching 25 types of fish

— Reward from fishing master for catching 25 types of fish Fish — Cave Sea Bass, Vesper Sea Bass, Karasuba Sea Bream

Uber Spinner

Obtained — Reward from fishing master for catching 30 types of fish

— Reward from fishing master for catching 30 types of fish Fish — Mahag Saar Barracuda, Pearly Pike, Cyslodian Salmon

Teepo Lure

Obtained — Reward from fishing master for catching 35 types of fish

— Reward from fishing master for catching 35 types of fish Fish — Aureum Arowana

Silver Fang

Obtained — Reward from fishing master for catching 40 types of fish

— Reward from fishing master for catching 40 types of fish Fish — Silver Marlin

An extensive fishing game is just one reason we called Tales of Arise one of the best RPGs in recent years. Combat was another, but if you’re still working out how to get the most from Tales of Arise’s real-time action fights, check out our Tales of Arise combos and best character guide.