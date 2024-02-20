One of the best JRPGs ever made just joined Xbox Game Pass

Tales of Arise is one of the best JRPGs, and RPG games period, around right now – and it’s just been added to the Xbox Game Pass subscription library. So, if you’re looking for an action RPG that’s widely beloved, Tales of Arise is for you.

Tales of Arise is available via Game Pass starting today, Tuesday, February 20, alongside a suite of some great games. The JRPG joins the likes of Warhammer 40k Boltgun, Indivisible, and Madden 24 as the newest additions to the subscription service for the rest of February, and it’s definitely worth trying for yourself.

With a visual style inspired by anime and watercolor paintings and a fast-paced action-oriented combat system, Tales of Arise brought the Tales of series forward massively from its 1995 roots, so it’s a great place to jump in if you’re new to the franchise.

We gave the RPG 9/10 in our Tales of Arise review back in 2021, lauding the stunning anime visuals and deep combat system. It’s also sitting at an 88% positive rating on Steam from around 24,000 reviews and an average of 84 for the PC version on Metacritic.

So if you’re a JRPG fan and never found the time to get around to it a few years ago, now is the perfect time to try Tales of Arise.

Upcoming Xbox Game Pass additions

Return to Grace (out now)

Tales of Arise (out now)

Bluey The Videogame (Thursday, February 22)

Maneater (Tuesday, February 27)

Madden NFL 24 (Tuesday, February 27)

Indivisible (Wednesday, February 28)

Space Engineers (Thursday, February 29)

Warhammer 40k Boltgun (Tuesday, March 5)

Before jumping into the RPG, check out our Tales of Arise combat tips and Tales of Arise fishing guide. Trust me, these are important.

