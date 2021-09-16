Action-JRPG Tales of Arise has already shifted one million copies

Tales of Arise is having a storming start out of the gates. Bandai Namco’s new action-JRPG has already beaten the Steam player records of previous games in the series Tales of Berseria and Tales of Zestiria, and now the publisher has revealed that it’s shifted more than a million copies worldwide. Phwoar.

Bandai Namco shares the news in a press release, revealing that this feat – achieved “a few days after” the RPG game’s launch on September 10 – makes it the fastest-selling game in the long-running Tales series. This new figure also takes the series as a whole to 25 million copies sold worldwide. It’s a pretty impressive achievement, but perhaps unsurprising given the game’s glowing critical acclaim.

We scored the new PC game a nine-out-of-ten in our Tales of Arise review, with Jason Coles concluding that “Bandai Namco combines excellent writing, stunning anime visuals, and a deep, rewarding combat system to make one of the best JRPGs of the year”. On aggregate site Metacritic, the average score for the game is sitting between 83 and 87, depending on platform.

Here’s the Tales from Arise launch trailer if you’re keen for an idea of what it’s all about:

Tales of Arise is currently priced at $59.99 / £49.99 on Steam if you’re keen to pick it up for yourself, though there’s also a free demo available on the game’s Steam page if you’d like to give it a whirl before parting with your pennies.