Tales of Arise gets a Steam page and some modest system requirements

Tales of Arise has, er, arisen after getting delayed out of 2020, and now we know that the latest in the series of RPG games is due to launch this autumn. The worldwide release date is officially set for September 10, and there’s already a Steam page if you’re of a mind to get to pre-orderin’ that PC version. The page also helpfully provides us with an idea of the Tales of Arise system requirements.

If you head over to the new Steam page, you can pre-order Tales of Arise for $59.99 / £49.99 / €59.99 – or a whole lot more, if you want deluxe or ultimate edition with additional costumes and items for your characters. Pre-orders for all versions also include a smaller pack of customisation items, and a selection of extremely delicious-looking recipes.

The real notable bits are the system requirements, which are modest, to say the least. At a minimum, you only need an i5-2300 or Ryzen 3 1200 paired with a GTX 760 or Radeon HD 7950. Even the recommended specs are just an i5-4590 or FX-8350 with a GTX 970 or R9 390. It looks like every single one of the three PCs I’ve built in the past decade will run this game just fine.

Here are those requirements in full:

Tales of Arise System requirements

Minimum requirements Recommended requirements OS Windows 10 (64-bit) Windows 10 (64-bit) CPU Intel Core i5-2300 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i5-4590 or AMD FX-8350 GPU GeForce GTX 760 or Radeon HD 7950 GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon R9 390 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 45GB 45GB

