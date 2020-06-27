Tales of Arise has been delayed, will no longer arise in 2020

Bandai Namco has announced that Tales of Arise, the latest installment in the ‘Tales of’ RPG game series, has been delayed. Previously due to come out this year, Tales of Arise will now no longer release in 2020, with a new release window still to be confirmed.

The news was revealed in an update from producer Yusuke Tomizawa, who explained that the delay stems from having to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic. Although shifting to remote development hasn’t been a huge hindrance, it does mean the team needs more time to fine-tune the JRPG. “We will need more time to achieve the quality and provide the gorgeous experience we envision for our players, and therefore we decided to delay the launch timing for Tales of Arise,” the post reads. “A new launch window update will be provided once we have more details to share.”

“The determination of our development team has not weakened,” Tomizawa adds. “It is always darkest before the dawn – we hope you will join us as a bring a new ‘Tales of’ adventure to light.”

Tales of Arise will be the 19th entry in the series, and had it come out this year, it would’ve coincided with the 25th anniversary of the first, Tales of Phantasia.

More news on Tales of Arise when we have it.