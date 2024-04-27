Hollow Knight Silksong might still be under wraps, but it’s still a very good time to be an action platformer fan right now with plenty of competition heating up for the best Metroidvania games of 2024. Along with the likes of Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, Ultros, Saviorless, and BioGun, beautiful newcomer Tales of Kenzera Zau, directed by a former Assassin’s Creed lead, is one I’ve been watching with keen interest, and it just launched on Steam – but it’s so far struggled to make a mark, with a peak of just 287 players in its first four days.

You might recall the introduction of Tales of Kenzera: Zau at The Game Awards 2023, where director and actor Abubakar Salim, best known as the voice of Assassin’s Creed Origins protagonist Bayek along with appearances in Raised by Wolves and House of the Dragon, showed off the new Metroidvania game. Inspired by the death of his father Ali ten years ago, Tales of Kenzera is written as both a contemplation on grief and a sweet, heartfelt love letter to Salim’s late father.

As the eponymous young Zau, voiced by Salim, you’ll travel into the mythological lands of Kenzera following his father’s death on a journey to become a warrior shaman, utilizing cosmic powers to face the restless spirits of this sacred realm. Along his journey, he’ll have to find the courage to press on through his grief and face his own emotions to learn the secrets of spiritual healing and reclaim his father’s spirit.

Tales of Kenzera is a short but sweet journey through some absolutely beautiful environments and flashy fights. While it hasn’t reached a large audience on Steam yet, user reviews are mostly positive, with players praising its “incredible” visuals, “exciting” combat, and “best in class” voice acting. One remarks that, while it doesn’t quite reach the high bar set by The Lost Crown for them, “considering the affordable price, wonderful art direction, touching story, and unique setting, I think this is definitely a worthwhile experience.”

With so many big, beefy games launching in 2024 so far, I’m all for something a little more compact, and Tales of Kenzera offers that while still delivering a story to remember. It might not push your skills to the limit like some games in the genre, but if you’re in the mood for an emotional and charming journey through some breathtaking worlds, you can get Tales of Kenzera: Zau on Steam for $19.99/£17.99.

