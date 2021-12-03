Unlock the secrets of The Elder Scrolls with 52% off the Tales of Tamriel collection

With a world as deep and immersive as Tamriel, it’s no surprise that the Elder Scrolls games are so popular. However, rather than just tossing an MMO framework on top of what had already been established in earlier games, The Elder Scrolls Online also added a lot to the lore and the history of its world. Indeed, it continues to do so with its ongoing updates. Those who love to dive deep into its fictional history will be very happy to hear that The Elder Scrolls Online: Tales of Tamriel box set is now 51% off on Amazon, making for a great addition to your collection, or wonderful Christmas present for a fan.

This box set contains two decoratively bound volumes which collect the contents of all the books from The Elder Scrolls Online, and reprint them alongside beautiful pieces of concept art. Titled The Land and The Lore respectively, each book covers a different aspect of the vast world of ESO.

Presented in a sleek slipcase, the boxset is ideal for gifting if you know someone whose default response to any new fantasy game is, “It’s good, but it’s not ESO”.

The Land contains a beautiful map of Tamriel along with a collection of pieces about its history (covering The Dawn of Man and The Merethic Era), the Aldermi Dominion, the Daggerfall Covenant, the Ebonheart Pact and the various creatures that inhabit the world (from werewolves to mudcrabs).

The Lore, meanwhile, contains a selection of texts about the factions, landscapes, heroes, and villainous forces of Molag Bal. Want to find out more about the Daedra? Or maybe you want to find out exactly how magicka works from an in-universe perspective? All these answers and more can be found in the second volume.

If you’re in the UK, the discount is a little smaller than in the US, but you can still save 35% on the collection. It’s uncertain exactly how long this deal is going to run for, so don’t miss your chance to grab a great deal.