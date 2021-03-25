Epic’s next free game is cyberpunk (not that one)

Thursday has arrived, and with it, another entry in Epic’s unending supply of free PC games. Right now, you can grab the pinball hack n’ slash Creature in the Well for free, and Epic has revealed next week’s freebie, too. Your need for adventure games and cyberpunk games are getting fulfilled all at once with Tales of the Neon Sea.

Tales of the Neon Sea will be available from the usual Epic Games Store promotion page on April 1 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST, and it’ll remain available until it’s replaced by another freebie on April 8. As ever, you’ll ‘purchase’ the game at a zero dollar price and it’ll remain in your library forever.

Epic’s continuing its recent trend of lower-key indie games here, but Tales of the Neon Sea enjoys a ‘very positive’ reception on Steam. It’s an old-school point-and-click adventure where you play as a detective in a futuristic world, solving murders and unravelling the mysteries of a robot rebellion. (Also, there’s a playable cat.)

You can get a feel for it in the trailer below.

