10/10 Steam game with the best destruction since Red Faction gets DLC

Voxel destruction game Teardown DLC Time Campers has been announced, with three more DLCs coming as part of a sizeable 2024 roadmap.

Teardown, the voxel destruction game all about using the in-game physics engine to demolish as much as you can as fast as possible, is getting brand new DLC. With extra tools, maps, missions, and even horses, Teardown DLC Time Campers is giving a beloved Steam game even more ways to blow up some pixels.

If you haven’t already guessed it, the Teardown DLC will see you use a time-traveling camper van to go to the Old West, where you’ll need to find era-appropriate items in the sandbox game to help repair the vehicle and get back home. The tools will also be period-appropriate, and you’ll have two maps: a mining town with a gunpowder factory, and another with a train station and ravine.

Now, if you like the look of Teardown but are unsure, the Steam community has got you covered, as the average rating is 10/10. With just over a year’s worth of 70,000 user reviews, it’s sitting at 96%, or ‘overwhelmingly positive.’

There’s even a campaign and sandbox mode in Teardown so you can choose how curated a destructive experience you want. If you liked the oddly calming and simple premise of PowerWash Simulator, then Teardown is for you.

As Teardown’s first piece of premium DLC, you can start playing Time Campers on Wednesday, November 15. Expect to pay $29.99/€29.99/£24.99 for a season pass and $7.99/€7.99/£6.69 for the DLC alone.

The DLC roadmap will contain four expansions, with the second coming in Spring 2024 and called Folkrace, which will have racing, new modes, and extra vehicles. All four of the DLCs will be out by the end of 2024, too. You can find Teardown and its DLC over on Steam right now.

You can even further enhance your experience with mods, as Minecraft pickaxes, Portal guns, and TF2 weapons have been put into the destructive sandbox.

In the meantime, you’ll want to check out some of the best upcoming games for 2023 and beyond, alongside some great open-world games on PC right now if you want more of Teardown’s sense of freedom.

