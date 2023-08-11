Tekken 8 director Katsuhiro Harada says that threats regarding the inclusion of Eddy Gordo in the upcoming fighting game will cause “the motivation of the development staff [to] decrease rapidly.” The developer says that comments from some Tekken 8 fans can result in increased event security and responses from “company founders, board members, and lawyers.” Harada’s response comes as we await the Tekken 8 release date, and the next generation of the Bandai Namco beat-’em-up.

Harada shares a tweet wherein a Tekken player says that they will “hit [Harada] with a Burning Hammer” if Eddy Gordo is not included as part of the Tekken 8 roster. In response, Harada outlines how these comments can affect the development of the game and events within the wider fighting game community.

“When people make these silly threats, I and everyone [in the] FGC [fighting game community] suffer the following losses,” Harada writes. “The event operator overreacts and increases security, which increases operating costs and increases the burden on the players attending the event. In the worst case, the event management will request me to cancel my attendance at the event.

“Company founders, board members, and lawyers ‘don’t like to be intimidated,’ so they ask me to cancel inclusion in the game. If the person making these threats uses the word ‘we’ instead of ‘I’ to represent the fans, the probability of the two aforementioned disadvantages occurring is increased.”

Harada also says that such threats affect the motivation of the Tekken 8 development team, and likely result in the “requests” of the commenters not being realized.

“By enthusiasts behaving excessively, repeating these words and actions, or fake information and hoaxes, or threats, the motivation of the development staff will decrease rapidly, and as a result, the requests of enthusiasts will be far from being realized,” Harada says. “In short, ‘don’t ask me for s***.’”

Harada recently said that Tekken 8 would not include Denuvo Anti-Tamper, despite mention of the software in Tekken 8’s Steam user agreement. Harada has worked on the Tekken series since 1996’s Tekken 2.

