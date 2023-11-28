What are the Tekken 8 system requirements? We’re incredibly excited to be returning to the world of Tekken but will it demand too much of our gaming PCs and laptops? Well, you’ll be happy to know that the current requirements for Tekken 8 aren’t too intense, but you might want to clear some room on your SSD.

Tekken 8 is set for release in January 2023 and could be a contender for one of the best fighting games on PC, but right now we’re going to take you through what you’ll need to run the game so you can make the most of holiday sales if you need to upgrade any outdated components.

The Tekken 8 minimum requirements are surprisingly low given the performance we’d expect to be the base level in a modern fighting game. In all likelihood, the following specs are for running the game on low presets at 1080p and achieving 30 fps.

You’ll need an Intel Core i5 6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 CPU alongside an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti or AMD Radeon R9 380X. On the RAM front, you’ll need 8GB minimum.

This hardware is around seven years old so many recent gaming laptops and PCs should have no trouble clearing them. That being said, for the performance you really want from a fighting game, you’re going to want to pay attention to the next level.

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti

AMD Radeon R9 380X Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070

AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT CPU Intel Core i5 6600K

AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Intel Core i7 7700K

AMD Ryzen 5 2500 RAM 8GB 16GB Storage 100GB 100GB

The Tekken 8 recommended specs are more than likely a guide to running the game on global high settings at either 1080p or 1440p with a solid 60 fps.

These specs are a little more in line with some other modern games, but still very achievable for most mid-tier gaming rigs. You’ll need an Intel Core i7 7700K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT. The RAM requirement also doubles here, with 16GB being needed.

Tekken 8’s download size falls victim to the same trap as many other modern games, tipping the scales at 100GB. There is no set SSD requirement noted, but for optimal performance, it’s highly recommended for any game.

The Tekken 8 release date is right around the corner, and you can already check out our Tekken 8 character tier list based on experiences from the network test.

Take the Tekken 8 system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark and answer the question… Can I run Tekken 8?