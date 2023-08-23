Terraria update 1.4.5 continues to add cool new features, as its creator shares a progress image for one of the game’s most commonly requested modes, delivers a tease on a particularly “heinous” secret seed, and reveals an awesome upgrade to one of the most recognizable weapons in the sandbox game. With so much already announced, the next Terraria patch is definitely looking to be something rather special.

After posing a lot of questions to the Terraria community forums in recent weeks asking what players would like to see if the much-requested Terraria skyblock seed were to become real, Re-Logic head Andrew ‘Redigit’ Spinks shares a preview image of him testing the mode with his partner and Re-Logic VP Whitney ‘Cenx’ Spinks.

The format, where the player starts on a minimalist island with just the barest resources needed to succeed, has long been one of the most popular challenge modes in games like Minecraft, so an official Terraria adaptation is very welcome. Spinks says he spent a lot of time pondering, as he “wouldn’t want to make something as hardcore and grindy” as some of the initial modes, so he’s been toying around with some tweaks to make progression smoother.

Of course, any new Terraria image from Spinks is likely to be packed with little bonus teasers, and this is no exception – for example, a quick inspection reveals the spherical health flask from Dead Cells, part of the upcoming crossover included in the 1.4.5 update. Redigit adds, “It’s been fun tackling the issues of what needs to be done to make this a viable playthrough.”

The next reveal comes from Re-Logic artist Jim ‘Jimmarn’ Kjexrud via Twitter. He shares a gameplay clip of the player using a Phaseblade – essentially Terraria’s take on the iconic Star Wars lightsaber. Despite their cool look, the Phaseblade (and its hardmode upgrade the Phasesaber) aren’t particularly potent weapons, but that’s looking to change in Terraria 1.4.5.

Kjexrud comments, “Looks like these Phaseblades are really ‘cutting edge’ technology in the art of ‘luminous combat!’” The video he shares shows a player initially swinging the Phaseblade overhead with the standard broadsword swing animation, but then they throw out the weapon ahead of them, which spins through enemies and can even become embedded in one.

Other weapons can be used while the weapon is out, and it can then be called back to your hand to make use of it once again. It’s a really cool addition that helps sell the fantasy of being a non-specific keeper of intergalactic peace. You can see the new-look weapon in action in the video below courtesy of James ‘ChippyGaming’ Bennett.

In closing, we get one terrifying final tease from Spinks. Forum member ‘Warm Water’ asks, “Just what degree of quality of life and horrors beyond comprehension did you add already?” To this, Spinks replies, “We’ve done some amazing things the players will thoroughly enjoy; also I accidentally made a seed so heinous it makes legendary get fixed boi [the game’s final challenge, an ultimate culmination of all its toughest modifiers] seem like a trip to the ice cream store.” I’m already afraid.

If you’ve ever wondered exactly how Terraria map sizes and biomes work, we’ve laid out the finer details for you. Meanwhile, you can ease your wait for 1.4.5 with the best Terraria mods for plenty of fantastic new ways to play.