Looking for the best Terraria mods? Whether you’re new to Terraria and want to tweak the experience slightly, or you’ve got years of experience and need a new challenge, these Terraria mods range from complete overhauls to minor improvements on existing content.

The recently released Terraria Journey’s End update adds a bunch more content for us to grapple with, but if you’ve burnt through the new bosses, or your Terraria NPC happiness is already off the charts, then these Terraria mods are just the ticket. Whether you’re chasing beefier boss battles, new biomes to explore, or fresh items to tinker with, then we’ve got the best Terraria mods for the job.

Before you get started downloading mods in Terraria, be sure to install tModLoader, a handy mod manager for all your Terraria mods. Supported by Terraria developer Re-Logic, tModLoader is easy to download as a free DLC on Steam. Most Terraria mods will work with tModLoader, but it’s always worth checking the individual mod download process. Now you’re good to go and download the best mods in Terraria, here are our top picks.

Best Terraria mods

The best Terraria mods are:

Terraria Overhaul

Calamity

Thorium

Extensible Inventory

Recipe Browser

Boss Checklist

Terraria Overhaul

Instead of adding anything new to existing content, this Overhaul mod tinkers with an expanse of features, including changing seasons and player movement – it also turns up the dial on enemy and AI gore. However, the biggest change is to Terraria’s combat system, creating immersive fights that require more strategy and rapid reactions to dodge enemies and reload weapons.

Calamity

The Calamity mod is a real doozy, adding 24 bosses, over 200 new enemies, and over a 1,000 new items. For avid Terraria veterans, this mod is brutally challenging, especially if you take on one of its five new difficulty levels.

Thorium

Another overhaul mod, Thorium adds plenty of new content for players to sink their spears into. Although Calamity adds more enemies and bosses, Thorium adds new NPCs, biomes, and ups the ante to over 2,000 new items for players, alongside three new classes – thrower, bard, and healer. So if you’re more of an explorer than a fighter this might be the expansive mod for you.

Extensible Inventory

This mod does what it says on the tin, adds extra space to your backpack. Ease the worry of running out of room for Terraria potions for those long journeys to defeat Terraria bosses or explore new hostile locations with this practical mod. This is technically a ‘cheat’ mod, as you can expand your backpack infinitely, but who hasn’t played Skyrim wishing they could never become over encumbered?

Recipe Browser

The recipe browser mod deems your Guide obsolete, providing a first class service of item searching. Simply rifle through items and filter through ingredients to discover craftable recipes using this nifty search bar. Great for using up leftovers.

Boss Checklist

If you’re stuck on which boss to tackle next, this boss checklist mod is a simple and useful mod to have running along in the background, keeping you informed of your boss-ending progress. Not only does it tell you which order to take on each boss, but you’ll also get a satisfying tick next to each one you successfully defeat.

These are the best mods in Terraria, but if something doesn't catch your eye, maybe it's time to venture into a new crafting game?