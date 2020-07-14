Terraria potions: how to make a crafting station

How do you make a crafting station in Terraria and start brewing potions? Although you can find these consumable items in the world hidden in pots, chests, or from enemy drops, it’s always useful to keep some handy. To craft your own potions, you’ll need to make a crafting station.

Potions in Terraria come in the form of healing or mana recovery, or they can grant special buffs such as decreasing enemy spawn rate or slowing falling speed, especially useful for taking on bosses. There are a few different types of potions – food and drink, recovery, and buffs – which can usually be crafted, found in the world, or bought from an NPC. Flasks are also a type of potion that provide battle effects, such as imbuing your weapon with fire or other elemental damage – these can only be created at an imbuing station.

When you start out in Terraria, having a couple of basic recovery potions is the best way to venture out further into the world, so first you’ll want to make a crafting station in Terraria. Here’s how.

How to make a crafting station in Terraria

To brew a potion you’ll need to create a crafting station. To do this, you’ll need one of the following flat-surfaced items:

Platform

Table

Dresser

Work Bench

Bookcase

Piano

Fireplace

You’ll then need to place an empty bottle onto the flat piece of furniture, which will transform it into a potion crafting station.

How to make an alchemy table in Terraria

An alchemy table is an upgraded version of the crafting station. It can only be found in the Dungeon, which, as you guessed by the name, is an underground lair full of tough enemies and hazardous traps – and also an alchemy table. To enter the Dungeon, you’ll need to defeat the Skeletron boss first, one of the many Terraria bosses, but it’s worth it, as alchemy tables have a 33.33% chance of not consuming ingredients when creating a potion.

