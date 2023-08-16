Texas Chain Saw Massacre exec says fans making demands “ain’t it”

Wes Keltner, CEO of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre publisher Gun Interactive, calls out demanding fans, replying to one player’s tweet regarding cosmetics in the upcoming horror game. Based on the original 1974 film, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre aims to rival Dead by Daylight, Evil Dead, and other asymmetrical, with our own Texas Chain Saw Massacre review rating it as a promising competitor. In light of its release, however, some would-be players have vocalized their demands, prompting a firm response.

Responding to a fan who says that “there better be cosmetics added” to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Keltner writes, “Telling me what ‘better be’ in the game ain’t it, my friend.” The fan’s tweet was posted in response to Keltner sharing a positive review, in which he praised the teams involved in production.

Keltner continues, inviting players to consider their communications following the release of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre. “When I’m giving props to my team that brought this vision to life,” the CEO says, “please read the room.”

Keltner follows in the footsteps of Tekken 8 director Katsuhiro Harada, who recently fought back against threats regarding Eddy Gordo’s inclusion in the fighting game.

We can’t yet say what there is in the way of cosmetics in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, but there are a range of victims and family members to play as whether you choose to kill or be killed. Information on unlockables will arrive alongside the game itself on the Texas Chain Saw Massacre release date.

With that release date just days away, our Texas Chain Saw Massacre review is a helpful read if you aren’t sure whether to pick up the chainsaw or not. If, instead, you can’t wait to wake up in the Slaughter family basement, then check out how crossplay works in the survival game, and just why Gun Interactive believes unbalanced killers are the way forward.