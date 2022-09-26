The Callisto Protocol release date, gameplay, trailers, and news

Curious about The Callisto Protocol release date? As the brainchild of Glen Schofield, creator of Dead Space and head of Striking Distance Studios, expectations for the upcoming horror game are high. It’s no surprise that many Dead Space fans have hailed The Callisto Protocol as Dead Space 4 – but even though the two share a lot of similarities, The Callisto Protocol will be a brand-new, standalone adventure.

So, when might we welcome this next-generation take on the horror survival genre? Good news for those of you who love monster-infested horror prisons in outer space: we already know the Callisto Protocol release date, and it’s not far off. Besides that, we also have plenty of gameplay and story details to share. Oh, and remember that time when The Callisto Protocol was supposed to be part of the PUBG Universe? We’ll explain that, too. Here’s everything we know about The Callisto Protocol so far.

Callisto Protocol release date

Let’s get straight to the big question: when is this game coming out? Luckily, the wait is almost over, as The Callisto Protocol release date is December 2, 2022.

After Glen Schofield tweeted that The Callisto Protocol team was working six to seven days a week – up to 15 hours a day – it fuelled new rumours about a potential delay. As the tweet was heavily criticised for promoting crunch culture, some people suggested that a delay would be a better option. However, while Schofield apologised for the tweet, there has been no further talk about a delay.

The Callisto Protocol trailers

The Callisto Protocol’s reveal trailer gave us our first look at the Dead Moon’s desolate scenery and its hidden horrors.

It shows the start of the Black Iron Prison’s downfall; as one of the inmates tries to figure out what’s going on, his cellmate turns into a monster and… well, kills him. A third person witnesses the event through the security cameras before a spaceship arrives on the planet.

In the Summer Game Fest 2022 trailer, we see the protagonist walk outside, toward a building that looks like a surveillance tower. Meanwhile, we hear a somewhat villainous voiceover inform our hero that his old life is over, and that his new life is “entirely in my hands”. After that, the trailer introduces zombie-like monsters, spidery monsters, worm-like monsters, face-devouring monsters… good luck surviving that.

The Callisto Protocol gameplay

The Callisto Protocol is described as a “blend of horror, action, and immersive story-telling”. It comes with a solo mode (no co-op) and adopts a third-person perspective.

As the latest gameplay reveal shows, your flashlight and health injectors are probably your new best friends. Interestingly, the horrific creatures are not the only dangers in the abandoned prison. Even your surroundings (in this case, giant fans) seem to work against you. Luckily, for those who are fond of stealth games, it looks like there’s room for a more stealth-oriented playstyle.

According to the official website, every enemy encounter puts the player in a life-or-death situation, using whatever means available to tip the scale in their favour. The combat involves both ranged and melee weapons, plus a unique gravity weapon previously used by the prison guards. The latter seems to make an appearance in The Callisto Protocol’s Summer Game Fest 2022 gameplay footage. If that’s indeed correct, it means that the gravity gun is able to lift enemies up and transport them across the room.

The Callisto Protocol story

The Callisto Protocol, set in the year 2320, takes place on one of Jupiter’s moons: Callisto. More precisely, it takes place in a rather unnerving penitentiary facility called the Black Iron Prison. You take on the role of Jacob Lee, one of the inmates.

Unfortunately for Jacob, the facility is thrown into chaos after many of his fellow prisoners begin to transform into horrifying monsters. Now, he must try to escape. During his journey, Jacob will uncover the dark secrets behind the Black Iron Prison’s unimaginable horrors.

The Callisto Protocol platforms

The Callisto Protocol is set to release on the following platforms: PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. PC players can find it on Steam or the Epic Games Store. There is currently no reason to believe that The Callisto Protocol is coming to Xbox Game Pass.

The Callisto Protocol and PUBG Universe

In August 2021, Glen Schofield made a rather odd announcement that The Callisto Protocol was to be part of the PUBG Universe. Yes, that’s right: the upcoming horror game would be set in the same world as the popular battle royale.

However, Schofield later clarified that The Callisto Protocol would no longer be part of the PUBG storyline, as it “grew into its own world”. In other words, the Callisto Protocol universe and story will be completely unique. Nonetheless, Schofield promises some small surprises for fans, which could possibly point to some PUBG easter eggs.

That’s everything we currently know about the Callisto Protocol release date, gameplay, and more. For a more in-depth look at the kind of scares you can expect once you finally get your hands on The Callisto Protocol, check out our interview with CTO Mark James, who offered us valuable insight into how Striking Distance approaches horror design.