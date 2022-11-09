The Callisto Protocol and Dead Island 2 come free with AMD Radeon GPUs

Picking up any AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card will net you free copies of the upcoming action horror games, which will both likely support AMD FSR

An AMD Radeon RX 6000 series graphics card, under a red light, in a dark room

Current generation AMD Radeon GPUs can be had for an absolute steal these days, but the value offered by 6000 series cards just got a boost thanks to a new games bundle. Picking up one of these pixel pushers will now net you free copies of The Callisto Protocol and Dead Island 2.

Buying any GPU in the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series guarantees your eligibility for this promotion, from the best graphics card in team red’s arsenal to its more budget oriented offerings. However, you’ll need to pick up an RX 6600 or better if you fancy picking up both games, else you’ll only net a copy of Dead Island 2.

Considering that the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is the cheapest it’s ever been, picking one up with this bundle sounds like an absolute bargain. Both games will likely support AMD FSR, meaning you’ll be able to  boost fps even higher than your new graphics card normally would thanks to the upscaling technology.

Just bear in mind, if you’re after the highest level of performance, that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT are just around the corner. However, both will be more expensive than any 6000 series pixel pusher, and won’t come bundled with these games.

