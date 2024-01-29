9/10 horror game dev working on an “unannounced UE5” project

The Callisto Protocol developer Striking Distance Studios is hiring for an “unannounced UE5” project, but there’s no telling yet if it will be another horror game in the vein of Dead Space, or something completely different from the Krafton subsidiary.

The Callisto Protocol itself was built in Unreal Engine 4, so it looks like the horror game developer is moving up a tier for its second release. The mention of Unreal Engine 5 comes from a lead gameplay animator job advert on LinkedIn.

“Striking Distance Studios is looking for a lead gameplay animator to help us create the most dynamic and engaging player and enemy experiences for a brand new, unannounced UE5 title,” the job ad says. “The lead gameplay animator’s main responsibilities are to plan, organize, supervise, and inspire the work of his/her team.”

The lead gameplay animator job listing also asks the candidate to have UE4 and UE5 experience but doesn’t mention if Striking Distance is taking another swing at the horror genre.

This job ad comes after Striking Distance and Callisto Protocol’s publisher Krafton laid off around 30 developers, with Dead Space co-creator and the game’s director Glen Schofield leaving the studio shortly after.

We gave the game 9/10 in our Callisto Protocol review, calling the Dead Space spiritual successor one of the best horror shooters, even if the plot left a lot to be desired. Here’s hoping that Striking Distance’s next game is another great one then.

In the meantime, we’ve also got some great upcoming PC games you’ll want to keep an eye on alongside some great free Steam games too.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.