Get ready for a single-player game in the Dead by Daylight universe

Dead by Daylight studio Behavior and Supermassive Games are working together to release The Casting of Frank Stone, a single-player narrative horror game set in the Dead by Daylight universe.

Dead by Daylight is one of the best horror games on PC. Given that it’s a simple player-driven escape game format, it will be interesting to see how The Casting of Frank Stone builds out a narrative storyline. But with Supermassive, the team behind The Dark Pictures Anthology and the The Quarry co-piloting the project, it’s certainly in good hands.

Supermassive Games is known for interactive horror games where player’s choices impact characters’ fates. Behavior and Supermassive released the trailer for The Casting of Frank Stone during The 2023 Game Awards, and it very much matches the aesthetic of Dead by Daylight.

“The shadow of Frank Stone looms over Cedar Hills, a town forever altered by his violent past,” the YouTube trailer video description says. “As a group of young friends are about to discover, Stone’s blood-soaked legacy cuts deep, leaving scars across families, generations, and the very fabric of reality itself.”

