The Day Before devs publish weird statement about “disinformation”

Fntastic, developer of upcoming Steam survival game and zombie shooter The Day Before, has published an unusual statement regarding “disinformation” and a “lack of fact-checking,” as fans and followers observe that the most-recent Day Before gameplay trailer bears a close resemblance to videos for Call of Duty and The Last of Us, and The Day Before release date is pushed back.

On February 2, Fntastic released a ten-minute gameplay trailer for The Day Before, showcasing weapon customisation and item looting. As previously reported, viewers soon recognised similarities between the video and trailers for the zombies mode of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, and Sony shooter The Last of Us.

The trailer followed an announcement from Fntastic that The Day Before would be delayed from March until November owing to the fact that another individual, outside of the company, owned the copyright to The Day Before name. Although it was previously one of the most wishlisted games on Steam, The Day Before has been delisted from Valve’s storefront and, as of this writing, has still not returned. Now, Fntastic shares a strange statement warning of the risks of “disinformation.”

“We all live in a time of disinformation and lack of fact-checking,” the developer says. “Anyone can say anything for views, and everyone will believe it. Disinformation needs to be dealt with as it can harm not only us but also other indies and small/medium studios. It also has a mental impact on the members of such teams. After the release of The Day Before, we’ll think about how to help novice developers deal with fakes and allocate resources for this.

“Destroying is easy. Creating is difficult,” Fntastic concludes.

In a separate tweet, the developer says that “cases when some people write on our behalf to streamers about cooperation have become more frequent. We never wrote to anyone.” Fntastic also says it is “restoring the Steam page” and “hope[s] this happens quickly.”

