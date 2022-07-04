The Day Before system requirements

You might need to rejig your rig to play Fntastic's post-pandemic MMO, as The Day Before system requirements are ravenous for RAM

The Day Before system requirements: screenshot of zombies, with one in centre wearing hoodie and one on right wearing police uniform

Published:

Gaming hardware | The Day Before

The Day Before system requirements aren’t too demanding, but the open-world MMO is ravenous when it comes to RAM. While the post-apocalyptic survival romp will run on a low-end graphics card from 2015, you might need to revamp your rig if you want to play with higher settings enabled.

According to The Day Before system requirements on Steam, you’re going to need something on par with the Nvidia GTX 960 to boot up the MMO. To boost fps or play at higher resolutions, you’ll need to use a GPU like the GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580. Naturally, using the best graphics card will facilitate a higher quality experience with minimal cost to frame rate, but if you’re struggling to get a hold of newer parts, a slightly older GeForce card should be up to the task.

Just like its zombie inhabitants, The Day Before is afflicted with hunger, but for gaming RAM rather than flesh. The MMO’s system requirements demand at least 10GB, and you’ll need 16GB to match Fntastic’s recommended specs. It’s worth noting that it’s not unreasonable for a developer to suggest playing with the latter in 2022, but meeting the former minimum threshold could be a struggle for anyone playing on an 8GB gaming laptop or desktop rig.

If you’re lucky enough to own an RTX graphics card, you’ll be able to take advantage of features like Nvidia DLSS upscaling and ray tracing. The green team’s features should help both enhance the city streets of post-pandemic America and keep frame rates high, and it could save you from having to lower the game’s settings.

Minimum Recommended
OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit
CPU  Intel Core i5-4430
AMD FX-6300		 Intel Core i7 6700K
AMD Ryzen 5 1500X
RAM 8GB 8GB
GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050
AMD Radeon RX 550		 Intel Core i5-6600K
AMD Ryzen 5 1600
VRAM 2GB 4GB
Storage 75GB 75GB

Take The Day Before system requirements test over on PCGameBenchmark to answer the question… Can I run The Day Before?

More Gaming hardware stories

Phil longs for the bleeps and bloops of old gaming PCs but is happy to remove his retro-tinted glasses to cover the latest Nvidia, AMD, and Intel GPUs and CPUs. He also covers the Oculus Quest 2.

Popular now
Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.
More stories
Latest deals
More from PCGamesN