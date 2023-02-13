The Day Before trademark apparently held by “calendar app” maker

Developer of The Day Before, Fntastic, has released another statement about the zombie game’s ongoing trademark dispute, claiming that the party fighting for the name has offered them a contract to discuss how to move forward. This follows the recent delay to The Day Before release date, with the game now set to launch at the tail end of 2023.

If you haven’t been keeping up with The Day Before, here’s what you need to know: Fntastic recently delayed the game and the “raw gameplay footage” it promised due to a trademark dispute over the game’s name. Now the gameplay has arrived, but fans have noticed how it looks eerily similar in parts to one specific Call of Duty Zombies trailer.

Now Fntastic has offered another statement about The Day Before, providing some more details about the trademark dispute it’s facing over the game’s name. The statement provides “three facts,” on the issue.

“1) The so-called ‘owner’ of the rights to the title is the creator of the calendar app, which has nothing to do with the games category,” Fntastic says. “2) After we announced the game in 2021, he also wanted to take over the title and filed for trademarks ahead of us. 3) He ambiguously offers to contact [us] to discuss something, but what?

“We’ll fight. Power is in the truth,” Fntastic adds.

As of writing, it’s unclear if Fntastic will have to change the name of The Day Before or work something out with this apparent trademark holder. Though it was previously one of the most wishlisted games on Steam, The Day Before has since been delisted from Valve’s storefront, apparently owing to this copyright complaint.

The team behind The Day Before has also issued a statement regarding “misinformation” after comparisons were made to the CoD Zombies trailer. “We all live in a time of disinformation and lack of fact-checking,” the developer says. “Anyone can say anything for views, and everyone will believe it.”

If you’re interested in what The Day before is going to offer though, we’ve got multiple lists of games that have similar elements for you to play while you wait, including the best survival games and the best open-wold games as well.