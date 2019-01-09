Here are The Division 2’s system requirements and suite of PC features

Ubisoft has revealed system requirements for The Division 2, along with a video breaking down the game’s PC-specific features. Tech director Calle Lejdfors says this verion “is not a port. It’s not a special branch. It’s developed along with every other version of the game.” That’s the sort of reassuring platitude we’ve gotten used to hearing about PC development of AAA games, but hey – it’s nice to hear.

More concretely, we’ve got confirmation that The Division 2 will support most of the PC features you could ask for. That includes uncapped frame rates and resolutions, including support for multiscreen and ultrawide monitor setups. You’ve also got HDR support, custom HUD and UI options, and proper PC text chat.

It’s also got scalability. Ubisoft’s system requirements detail minimum and recommended specs, sure, but there are no fewer than four different configurations showing just how far The Division 2 can go. Naturally, you’ll need some serious hardware to manage a 4K 60fps, but if you’re looking to get by on lower resolutions and performance targets the game should scale nicely with last gen hardware.

The Division 2 minimum requirements – 1080p at 30fps

OS: Windows 7 / 8 / 10

CPU: AMD FX-6350 / Intel Core I5-2500K

RAM: 8 GM

GPU: AMD Radeon R9 270 / Nvidia Geforce GTX 670

VRAM: 2 GB

DIRECT X: DirectX 11 / 12

The Division 2 recommended requirements – 1080p at 60fps

OS: Windows 7 / 8 / 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1500X / Intel Core I7-4790

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: AMD RX 480 / Nvidia Geforce GTX 970

VRAM: 4 GB

DIRECT X: DirectX 11 / 12

The Division 2 high requirements – 1440p at 60fps

OS: Windows 7 / 8 / 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 1700 / Intel Core I7-6700K

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: AMD RX Vega 56 / Nvidia Geforce GTX 1070

VRAM: 8 GB

DIRECT X: DirectX 11 / 12

The Division 2 ‘elite’ requirements – 4K at 60fps

OS: Windows 7 / 8 / 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X / Intel Core I9-7900X

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: AMD Radeon VII / Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080 TI

VRAM: 11 GB

DIRECT X: DirectX 11 / 12

If that trailer above doesn’t work for you, Ubisoft’s got a UK mirror here. The Division 2 release date is scheduled for March 15, and as always you can follow that link for much more detail on everything we know about the game so far.

