The Division Heartland beta signups are live for the free to play game

Ubisoft has shown off a gameplay tease for its upcoming free game Tom Clancy’s The Division Heartland at the Ubisoft Forward event. The Division Heartland beta signups are now live, giving players a chance to get their hands on the next game in the post-apocalyptic shooter series. Heartland is a co-op game that sees players once more step into the shoes of a trained Division agent, this time answering a distress call from a rural community in Middle America.

Heartlands creative director Keith Edwards explains what fans can look forward to as they arrive in the small town of Silver Creek. Featuring “streamlined survival gameplay and a beautiful new world to explore,” players will go up against The Division’s usual range of hostile factions in the wake of the Dollar Flu outbreak.

For those wanting to try out the game for themselves, Ubisoft is planning upcoming closed beta tests ahead of the game’s release. You can sign up now on The Division Heartland website for a chance to be invited to the closed tests, though there’s no date yet for when they’ll be taking place.

You can also check out the developer trailer from Ubisoft Forward below:

Meanwhile, fans of The Division 2 can look forward to season 10 ‘Price of Power’ launching on September 13, which will lead the game into its fifth year with new gear and weapons, new legendary difficulty missions in Tidal Basin and the Manning National Zoo, additional Countdown difficulties and rewards, and new apparel events to earn a range of cosmetics.

A Division Heartland store page appeared on the Ubisoft store recently ahead of the Ubisoft Forward event. If you’re playing more of The Division 2 while you wait for Heartland, be sure to check out our Division 2 build guide and list of The Division 2 brand sets to get off on the right foot.