Well, this is a nice start to 2024. A new Elder Scrolls game, developed by the Fallout Shelter team, has just been soft launched out of nowhere. Almost 13 years since the arrival of Skyrim, and with The Elder Scrolls 6 seemingly still a ways off, Bethesda confirms that a new strategy sim set in Tamriel is already available to play in some regions, and is rolling out to the rest of the world in the coming months. If you’ve had enough Skyrim, finished Fallout 4, got to the end of Starfield, and want some more Bethesda magic before ES6, well, this is definitely a nice surprise.

The Elder Scrolls Castles is seemingly a building, management, and strategy game set in the same world as Skyrim and Oblivion. Created by the supremely talented team behind Fallout Shelter, it involves creating your own dynasty, safeguarding your citizens, and – seemingly – overseeing day-to-day life in the dragon and sweet-roll-filled world of Septims and Stormcloaks. The Elder Scrolls 6 release date might be a long ways off, especially with Bethesda working on the new Starfield DLC, but Castle seems like a perfect substitute in the meantime.

Each day of real time will represent one year in The Elder Scrolls Castles. Rulers will come and go. You can even betray and presumably overthrow your political rivals. As it stands, The Elder Scrolls Castles has been quietly soft launched in the Philippines – Bethesda says it is using player feedback to improve the game before rolling it out to other regions in the “coming months.” You can see the first artwork for Elder Scrolls Castles below:

You should also note that so far, The Elder Scrolls Castles is only confirmed for mobile platforms. But Fallout Shelter eventually made it to PC, so there’s the possibility this new Elder Scrolls game will, too. If you want to register to try Elder Scrolls Castles, you can do so right here.

