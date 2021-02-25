The complete (unofficial) Skyrim Special Edition Enderal mod port is here

Earlier this month, Enderal – one of the most popular and impressive Skyrim mods around – got (unofficially) ported to Skyrim Special Edition. The option wasn’t quite plug-and-play, however, and involved a conversion script that would port a Steam install of Enderal to SSE (along with a patch to, well, patch up any resulting hiccups). But now, a complete, packaged, community-made Enderal port mod for SSE has landed.

Head to where the previous option was on Nexus Mods and you’ll be greeted with an exciting message: there’s a “full release” elsewhere on Skyrim SE’s slice of the Nexus catalogue. The team behind a very popular Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion mod called Nehrim: At Fate’s Edge, SureAI, crafted the original mod, but now fans have made a “complete Enderal for Skyrim Special Edition” happen, which – in case you’re unfamiliar – is a total conversion mod for the RPG game.

It’s a “game modification that is set in its own world with its own landscape, lore, and story,” as its description reads. “It offers an immersive open world, all for the player to explore, overhauled skill systems and gameplay mechanics, and a dark, psychological storyline with believable characters.”

Additionally, the shiny new SSE port includes ‘Forgotten Stories’ – an add-on to the base mod, which brings goodies like new combat-based “crafting classes”, 12 new side-quests, reworks for crafting, spells, and more, and better performance and stability.

The original Enderal total conversion mod gained more than 214k unique downloads according to its Nexus Mods page before it was then moved over to Steam (yes, it’s actually got its own page).

If you’re keen to grab it for yourself, you can find the Skyrim Special Edition Enderal mod here. As ever, it’s worth noting all of the modders’ information on the mod page to get it running smoothly (and be sure to mod with caution!). If you’re a fan of amazing videogame worlds, too, we’ve got a rundown of the best open-world games on PC that might hit the spot.