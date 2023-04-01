Try to find yourself on a seven billion pixel Skyrim map, we’ll wait

If you’ve spent hundreds, or thousands, of hours in Skyrim and wondered when your knowledge of Tamriel’s topography would finally come inuseful, it’s only taken 12 years. Because as of now, the iconic Bethesda RPG game finally has its own geography guessing game, with Skyrim GeoGuessr a reality after all this time.

Skyrim Geoguessr gives you a random location from Bethesda’s critically acclaimed game and lets you explore your surroundings before guessing your exact location on the map. The closer your pin is to your actual location, the better you do.

Developed by TheEdenChild and their friend and shared on Reddit, Skyrim GeoGuessr uses over 6000 locations from around the game’s world and an incredible 99,600 x 75,106 pixel map – that’s a whopping 7,480,557,600 pixels for you to navigate on the game’s map.

“We have a bunch of features including multiplayer, leaderboards, and different game settings,” TheEdenChild writes. “We are currently working on adding a standalone google maps/street view style features so you can explore the game world at your own leisure and identify and mark points of interest.”

You can even play against your friends (and soon the world) in Skyrim GeoGuessr, so you’ll be able to easily determine who has the most in-depth knowledge of virtual grass, and who else hasn’t played Skyrim for thousands of hours.

That’s not all though, as Skyrim GeoGuessr’s home of lostgamer.io also has GeoGuessr games for Red Dead Redemption 2, Elden Ring, Fortnite, GTA 5, and more if you want to test your topography talent across a range of videogames, if you fancy a bit of an extra challenge.

While there are plenty of games like Skyrim at your disposal, few take the core experience of Bethesda’s fantasy game like Skyrim GeoGuessr. You can download plenty of Skyrim mods to shake up the game itself, but nothing really beats the challenge of attempting to beat your friends, does it?