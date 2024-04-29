Almost 13 years since it launched, Skyrim is still a marvel, but the overall combat experience hasn’t aged too well. Bethesda’s latest single-player take on Tamriel has an astounding atmosphere, a sense of discovery, and a diverse skill-based leveling system that keeps me coming back, but fights can feel stale. This is where modders come in, and one of the best to ever do it has just added a dynamic storytelling system to the game’s combat.

From the always excellent ‘JaySerpa’ comes ‘Stress and Fear,’ a new Skyrim mod that expands and deepens combat by adding two new status conditions. Depending on the outcomes of your battles, you can now be afflicted by the eponymous stress and fear. In traditional RPG game style, these create debuffs, and you will need to perform various non-combat actions around Skyrim in order to recover.

Firstly, the new stress system is meant to encourage you to take breaks from combat and indulge in other activities. If you’re afflicted by stress, your magicka and stamina will be reduced. If you want to bring them back up, you need to decompress by engaging in relaxing activities like fishing, petting your dog, having a drink, eating a warm meal, sleeping, or spending some time at one of Skyrim’s many inns.

I really like the idea of creating more dynamic and player-driven moments through this system. Instead of just blitzing dungeon after dungeon, JaySerpa’s mod encourages players to switch up the pace and breathe in more of Skyrim’s impressive atmosphere. After more than a decade, it’s a welcome change.

But it’s not just stress – there’s also the fear system. Fear is a rarer affliction than stress, and it’s attached to individual enemy types. If, for example, you have an especially brutal encounter with a Draugr where you’re almost killed, you will develop a phobia of them. Any damage you deal to them will be reduced by 25% and your field of vision when fighting them will be restricted.

In order to conquer a phobia, you will need to face your most-feared enemy head on. Successfully overcome them, and your damage against that enemy type will be permanently increased by 10%.

While not the exact same system, I appreciate how JaySerpa’s Stress and Fear mod is similar to Shadow of Mordor’s Nemesis System, offering every player unique stories and dynamic moments based on choices they make. You can find it on Nexus Mods right here.

