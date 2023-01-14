Skyrim mod gives Dark Brotherhood quest a fully voiced Hitman rework

A Skyrim mod breathes new life into one of the most famous quest lines from the ageing Bethesda RPG game. The Dark Brotherhood quests are undoubtedly among the most beloved across the Elder Scrolls games. Now, the creator of some of the best Skyrim mods has given its opening a fully voiced overhaul inspired by Hitman and Agent 47, as well as immersive sims like Dishonored, adding even more ways to deal with Grelod the Kind while we wait for Starfield to arrive.

Ask players which stories they think of most from the Elder Scrolls series, and the Dark Brotherhood is certain to pop up consistently as a frontrunner. The secretive assassins’ guild makes for some of the most compelling and entertaining moments across the Bethesda games. However, its starting quest in Skyrim, which sees you sent to kill an abusive, cruel matron named ‘Grelod the Kind’ who has been tormenting the children of the Honorhall Orphanage, has always felt a little simplistic by comparison.

Enter modder JaySerpa, who presents the Innocence Lost quest expansion Skyrim mod. Players now have multiple potential scripted ways to kill the malicious matron rather than simply attacking her, which JaySerpa likens to the various methods employed in the Hitman games. By talking to Grelod and the children, you can learn more about her and her habits, unlocking a range of ‘opportunities’ to deal the fatal blow.

For example, you might be able to overhear a conversation and learn about Grelod’s tendency to retire to her quarters for a tipple of her favourite wine – a perfect potential to put your poison proficiency into practice, perhaps. Alternatively, learning about her current desires might offer an opportunity to lure Grelod away from the orphanage to a secluded location, where a simple nudge might be enough to get the job done.

If you don’t fancy getting your hands dirty, there’s actually a completely alternative path that feels very reminiscent of Dishonored’s ‘non-lethal’ options. By collecting evidence about Grelod’s ill treatment of the children, you can arrange for her arrest at the hands of the Riften guards. This isn’t an easy process, however – most guards are going to be somewhat loath to simply stroll into the local orphanage and drag away its head, after all. It’s also worth noting that, while this might complete the quest, if you don’t perform the deed yourself then you’ll be locked out of joining the Dark Brotherhood in full.

JaySerpa shows off many of the potential options in a video, which you can watch below. Along with dressing suitably for the occasion as a bald figure in a black suit and gloves, they also give a few glimpses of some of the easter eggs included in the mod. There are custom animations for certain kills and voiced reactions from other characters to every possible outcome, along with some other clever jokes. JaySerpa laughs, “I really went overboard with this one, haha.”

If you’re ready to explore the full potential of your lethal artistry, the Innocence Lost quest expansion mod can be found at Nexus Mods. There, you’ll also find more of JaySerpa’s work, including a Skyrim College of Winterhold expansion that turns the wizarding school into more of an educational experience, with numerous lessons in the various schools of Skyrim magic.

