Skyrim mod lets you trade dragon hunting for a 9 to 5 desk job

On paper, Skyrim mods are supposed to help you escape the drudgery of everyday life and enter the fantasy game world of the iconic Bethesda RPG, so what if I told you there’s now a mod that lets you escape your 9 to 5 desk job for a Tamriel take on monotonous office work.

Well, the new “9 to 5 Office Job” mod from Kp40az is out now, and it lets you roleplay the ultimate RPG game fantasy of, well, sitting at a desk all day. There’s a working payroll system, the choice to ask for a raise, and a small mini-game to help keep you preoccupied during work hours.

At least it doesn’t have commute times, as Kp40az says they “forgot to remove the teleport function, so when you enable this mod you’ll be teleported to the office.”

The office is inside Whiterun’s Drunken Hunstman Inn, where Olfina can give you the job if you talk to her. You can only work Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm, for realism, as Saturday and Sunday see the small office closed.

Basically, you’ll sit at a desk with a book, where you’ll then be shown a sequence of words you need to remember and answer in order. You’ll then get stacks of books that can be redeemed at the end of the week for your salary payment.

Player reaction to this Skyrim mod has been positive, with many finding the mundane nature of the change hilarious. “Here’s something I never thought I’d say: I really don’t want this much immersion…” says one player. “Finally, the perfect mod to play after coming home from my 9-5,” adds another.

If you want to give the “9 to 5 Office Job” Skyrim mod a go, you can find it on Nexus Mods here. Why not check out our list of the 100 best Skyrim mods to spice up a return to Tamriel, or learn about how the Whiterun unemployment rate is actually higher than the UK and US combined.