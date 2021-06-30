A Skyrim modder is enhancing its dungeons and doubling their sizes

If you’re anything like me – or most players, probably – you’ll spend a whole lot of your time in Skyrim in dungeons. It’s packed with them, and from the dinkiest caves to the most labyrinthine networks of ruins, they’re good fun to tackle and hiding much of the fantasy game’s snazziest loot. But, one modder is looking to enhance the experience of dungeon crawling Skyrim-style further by giving its underground lairs a good going-over, one by one.

Modder Cooleoj’s ‘Dungeons Revisited’ mod brings together a series of creations designed to “overhaul and enhance” Skyrim’s dungeons with some new spins that should give them quite the shake-up, even doubling most of them in size. While the modder doesn’t give too much away about exactly how the mod does this, they do reveal that it introduces a “lot of new paths, rooms, and enemies”, as well as some intriguing new “confusing” elements. The modder says that players – both veteran and new – will get lost and need to retrace their steps – and that “that is the point!”

All of the changes are in harmony with the themes of the base game’s dungeons, as Cooleoj says they want the enhancements to be both lore-friendly and indistinguishable from the experiences Bethesda crafted.

The dungeons enhanced so far include some fan favourites, like Bleak Falls Barrow, which looms over Riverwood and plays host to one of the game’s early main quests, and others. The list “thus far” is Ustengrav, Embershard Mine, Steepfall Burrow, Halted Stream Camp, White River Watch, and Hillgrund’s Tomb – though it sounds like the modder’s planning to revisit more.

If you’re keen to grab the mod for yourself, you can find it at Nexus Mods here. As ever, mod with caution, and be sure to check out our rundown of the best RPG games and best Skyrim mods on our home platform.