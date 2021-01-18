Skyrim mod Enderal’s creators are cooking up a “new, commercial project”

If you’re a fan of Skyrim (and trying out the biggest and best Skyrim mods) you’ll probably have heard of Enderal. It’s a total conversion mod for the RPG game that transforms Tamriel into a totally different open world, with its own lore and story, and overhauled gameplay systems. It’s a huge undertaking which the creators have been supporting for years – but now they’re moving onto something else.

In the mod’s latest batch of update notes on Steam, the creators – German studio SureAI – announce that patch 1.6.4.0 “will be the final one for Enderal, because we no longer have the amount of free time we used to have to keep on patching it!” This additionally means that the Special Edition version of Skyrim won’t receive a port of Enderal. Instead, SureAI has got something else in the works.

“SureAI is currently working on a new, commercial project which will hopefully be announced this year,” the post adds. “So stay tuned for news and keep an eye on our social media channels.” Similarly, the studio’s Steam dev page announces: “Yes, we are working on a new project – stay tuned!”

What this mysterious new project might be is just that at the moment – a mystery. The studio’s website, Steam page, and Twitter channel don’t give anything away (apart from again teasing that it’s “also working on secret stuff”). Hmm.

Whether this new project will follow in a similar vein to the studio’s previous creations is unclear. SureAI previously created the Nehrim: At Fate’s Edge total conversion mod for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion as well as Enderal DLC Forgotten Stories, and a tie-in novel called Dreams of the Dying. However, with the devs describing the new project as “commercial”, it seems likely it’ll go beyond the scope of a conversion mod. Looks like we’ll have to keep a weather eye out for news to find out.

In the meantime, you can find the Enderal mod at Nexus Mods here and Steam here if you’re keen to give it a go – you’ll just need to make sure you load it up on the original version of TESV rather than SSE.