This Skyrim mod adds new dungeons, a museum, and hundreds of artefacts

If you’re anything like me, approximately 99.9% of your time in Skyrim will be spent plundering its many, treasure-packed dungeons and caves in pursuit of goodies. Well, a vast slice of your time, anyway. Now, a new mod has added even more of that kind of content to Bethesda’s mammoth fantasy game, with new dungeons, hundreds of artefacts, a museum, and more.

The mod in question is a revised version of HeirOfTheSeptims’ Artefacts of Skyrim creation, which “adds over 200 new items for you to discover”, each with their own “unique effects, appearance, and story”. Some are far easier to find than others, and not all of them are going to be powerful, prized possessions for your Dragonborn – some are “utterly useless!” Still, they might be shiny.

As for where you’ll find these new relics, the mod adds six new dungeons, which can be found scattered across Tamriel’s frostiest land, which you’ll have to track down using clues from a ‘Provincial Artefacts’ book in the game. There’s a rundown of where these are on the mod page in case you’re having trouble, but we won’t spoil them here.

Once you’ve scooped up some of these 200 new artefacts, you’ll need somewhere to stick ’em – which is where a brand-new museum comes in. It has three different wings, one for each of the different relic types – Elven, Nordic, and of miscellaneous origins – and an office space provides a kind of weeny player home, too.

Additionally, the museum has a workbench which, using a new replica crafting system lets you, er, craft replicas of your found items, a collection of regular crafting stations (which is incredibly handy, as any Skyrim fan will know), a training hall, and more. It’s a really neat mod that should add a decent new set of places to explore and things to do, and the museum’s a gorgeous location in itself. If you’re keen to pick the mod up, head to Nexus Mods here, and – as ever – mod with caution. Also be sure to check out our rundown of the best Skyrim mods on PC.

Image credits: HeirOfTheSeptims / Nexus Mods