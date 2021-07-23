A Skyrim modder has recreated Norse mythology’s Yggdrasil in the sky

It’s easy to see the influence of Norse mythology everywhere in Skyrim, with the fantasy game’s characters, customs, and environments all to some extent reflecting this inspiration. Now, a modder has introduced an even more direct tie to Norse mythology to the RPG in the form of the great tree Yggdrasil – and it’s a really gorgeous thing.

Modder FrostyDudess17 describes their mod as a “small place of interest featuring Yggdrasil the World Tree and a few other goodies”, but from the images it looks like it’ll add much more to Tamriel’s frostiest region than this humble description suggests. It’s a pretty stunning location – a shrine to the goddess Kyne, the Mother of Nords (of course), unless you’re a dastardly Imperial, in which case she’s known as Kynareth, and it looms high in the sky to the southwest of Morthal.

Like the mythological world tree it’s based on, it’s a huge, gnarly tree nestled in the heart of the tundra that reaches into the sky. The Skyrim version, however, comes with some neat perks, like a Voice of the Sky blessing as well as a new sword, shield, and amulet to take with you.

And, as the modder highlights, it offers some really stunning views of Skyrim. Lovely stuff. The way you reach it is via a portal on the ground far below. Here’s Skyrim’s Yggdrasil again from another angle:

If you’re keen to scoop up the gorgeous shrine for your game, you can find it for Skyrim Special Edition on Nexus Mods here. Or, if you’re playing the base game version, you can pick it up here. As ever, mod with caution, and be sure to check out our rundown of the best Skyrim mods on PC for some more goodies to try.

Image credits: FrostyDudess17 / Nexus Mods