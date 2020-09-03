There is a lot going on underneath the hood of Skyrim, and if you are feeling a bit technical you can start messing around with the game’s functions by using Skyrim console commands and cheats in the game’s developer console. With a few commands, you can instantly complete quests, teleport across the world, or even access spells that never made it into the final version of the game. So whether, you want to skip through some of the game’s busywork, drastically alter your character build, or nerf the living daylights out of a giant, we’ve got the Skyrim console commands for you.

We’ve brought together all of the commands and cheats that can be used in Skyrim in one handy list as well as a quick guide to correctly entering them. You will also notice that our list is broken down into a a few key categories starting with basic and fun cheats and working down towards some more granular tweaks you can employ.

Just be sure to check out what each console command does before popping it into the developer console – you know what they say: with great Skyrim console commands, comes great responsibility.

How do you enter Skyrim commands?

To use Skyrim’s commands, you’ll need to open the developer console screen. This is easily done by tapping the tilde (~) key, which can be found under the Esc key, and just to the left of the 1 key on an American English keyboard. If you’re using a British English keyboard, you’ll need to tap the grave (`) key, which is located in the same place.

When typing in console commands, remember that commands are not case sensitive, so don’t worry about caps lock. You’ll find that many commands will have a section that says something like<itemID><#>. In these cases, do not type the<> brackets, nor the #. Instead, type out the name of the item you want, and follow up by replacing the # with thenumberof items you require.

For example:

player .addItem<ItemID> <#>

is the command to add new items to your inventory. If you wanted to add 100 gold to your inventory, you’d type in

player .additem 00000f 100

Some commands require an item to be targeted. To do this, open the console, and then click on the object. The name of the targeted object will then appear in the middle of the screen.

Skyrim PC cheats

Toggle Immortal Mode

TIM

Turns on and off immortal mode. You character will still take damage, but cannot be killed.

Toggle God Mode

tgm

Turns God Mode on and off. Grants infinite health, magicka, and stamina. Carry weight does not affect movement speed or fast travel ability.

Kill Target

kill

Instantly kills the target. Will not work on ‘essential’ NPCs.

Skyrim money cheats

Add gold to Inventory

player .additem 00000f 100

Adds 100 gold to your inventory. Replace 100 with the amount of your choice for more or less gold.

Skyrim NPC Commands

Resurrect

Resurrect <#>

Brings a dead NPC back to life. Using <1> resurrects them with all items intact. Using no number removes the corpse and creates a fresh copy of the NPC.

Empty Inventory

removeallitems

Removes all items from the target’s inventory. Add <player> to transfer all items to your own inventory.

Add Item

additem <ItemID> <#>

Adds an item to the target’s inventory.

Set NPC Level

setlevel <1>,<2>,<3>,<4>

Sets the level of a targeted NPC. Because of Skyrim’s scaling level system, this one is a little tricky. You need to assign four values. Each number is:

1: <% of PC’s level * 10> The NPC’s level in comparison to player, based on % of players level. (1000 = 100.0%)

2: <1 level +/-> How many levels this NPC will be above or below the level in 1.

3: <starting level> The lowest level this NPC can be.

4: <level cap> The highest level this NPC can be.

Skyrim Toggle Commands

Toggle Run mode

rm

Switches between run and walk modes.

Toggle Grass

tg

Turns grass on and off.

Toggle Trees

tt

Turns trees on and off.

Toggle Water Display

tws

Turns water display on and off when not underwater.

Toggle Framework Border

twf

Turns the framework border on and off.

Toggle Skybox

ts

Turns skyboxes and fog effects on and off.

Toggle Map Regions

tfow

Turns unexplored areas on the local map on and off.

Toggle Level of Detail

TLL

Toggles between settings of Level of Detail.

Toggle Image Settings

teofis

Turns taxing image settings such as blur on and off.

Toggle Script Processing

tscr

Turns script processing on and off.

Toggle Collision

TCL

Toggles clipping for a targeted item. If you have become stuck on an item, targeting the item and using this command will let you move through it.

Toggle Menus

tm

Turns interface menus on and off. Will completely remove the HUD.

Toggle Freefly Camera

tfc

Turns free-flying camera on and off. Type tfc1 to also pause the game.

Toggle Artificial Intelligence

TAI

Turns artificial intelligence on and off. Characters will not react to you.

Toggle Combat Artificial Intelligence

TCAI

Turns combat AI on and off. Characters may become hostile, but will not attack. Combine with TAI command to completely disable NPCs.

Toggle Detection

TDetect

Toggles AI detection. This will not stop pickpocket detection.

Toggle Player Control

tc

Turns on and off control of an NPC. To use, target an NPC and type the command. The NPC will now be controlled, and player will have command of both their character and the NPC simultaneously.

Toggle Map Markers

tmm <#>

Turns map markers on and off. <0> disables all, <1> enables all, <1,0,1> shows all, no fast travel.

Skyrim Item Commands

Equip Item

equipitem <itemID> <#> <left/right>

Forces a target to equip an item that’s in their inventory. Select which hand they use by deleting <left/right> as applicable.

Equip Spell

Equipspell <SpellID> <left/right>

Forces a target to equip a spell. Spells cannot be acquired using the command, so they must already be known by the target.

Unequip Item

Unequipitem <ItemID> <#><left/right>

Forces the target to unequip an item they are using.

Make an NPC mortal/immortal

setessential <BaseID> <#>

Sets the mortality of the target. Use <0> for mortal, or <1> for immortal.

Disappear

Disable

Makes a target disappear. The target will still be loaded in the cell, but will not be visible.

Re-appear

Enable

Makes a disabled target re-appear.

Detele

MarkForDelete

Permanently deletes a targeted item. This removes the target entirely, rather than just making them disappear.

Set Ownership

setownership

Allows you to make an item ownerless. When picked up, the don’t become owned by the player.

Unlock

unlock

Unlocks a targeted chest or door.

Lock

lock <#>

Locks a chest, door, or person. The # value is the level of lock difficulty, between 0-100. Anything higher than 100 is an unpickable lock.

Set Scale

setscale <#>

Sets the scale of a targeted object. If nothing is targeted, it applies to your character. When applied to a character, it increases or decreases speed and damage.

Teleport NPC

moveto player

Teleports an NPC to you.

Set Player Relationship

player.setrelationshiprank <RefID> <#>

Changes the relationship between a player and an NPC, which alters their disposition to you. Replace # with numbers 1-4.

Add or Take items from NPC Inventory

openactorcontainer <#>

Certain actor NPCs will have different items depending on their faction ranking. Use this command, replacing # with 1-4 depending on the actor’s rank status. This will allow you access to their inventory.

Return Position

GetPos <axis>

Returns the position value of the target. Replace <axis> with the x,y,z values of the axis required. This is useful for positioning items precisely.

Set Position

SetPos <axis> <#>

Sets the position value of the target. Replace <axis> with the x,y,z values of the axis required. This is useful for positioning items precisely.

Return Angle

GetAngle <axis>

Returns the rotational axis of the target. Replace <axis> with the x,y,z values of the axis required. This is useful for positioning items precisely.

Set Angle

SetAngle <axis> <#>

Sets the rotational axis of the target. Replace <axis> with the x,y,z values of the axis required. This is useful for positioning items precisely.

Skyrim Quest Commands

Get Current Stage

GetStage <QuestID>

Gets the current quest stage for the chosen quest.

Display Quest Stages

player.sqs <quest id>

Shows all the stages of a quest.

Set Quest Stage completed/uncompleted

SetObjectiveCompleted <QuestID> <stage> <1 to set, 0 to unset>

Sets a quest stage as either completed or uncompleted.

Set Quest Stage

SetStage <quest id> <stage value>

Sets a quest to a specific stage. Useful for if a quest has glitched.

Move to Target

movetoqt <QuestID>

Moves you to the target of the quest.

Show all current Quests

showquesttargets

Shows all current quest IDs.

Complete All Quests

caqs

Completes all stages of every quest. (Buggy and not recommended)

Complete Quest

CompleteQuest <QuestID>

Completes a quest.

Skyrim Player Commands

Unlock Shout

player.unlockword <shoutID>

Unlocks a Dragon Shout to be used by the player.

Add Shout

Addshout <ShoutID>

Adds a Shout to the player’s skill list. The shout must first be unlocked.

Change Race

SetPlayerRace <Raceid>

Changes the race of your character

Set Race

Player.SetRace <RaceID>

A slight variant on Change Race, this allows you to become a race not available in character creation, such as a dragon by using DragonRace as the raceID.

Adjust Field of View

fov <#>

Allows you to set the field of view. Default setting is 75, and maximum setting is 160.

Set Free-Flying Camera Speed

sucsm <#>

Sets the speed of the free-flying camera. Default setting is 1. Setting 2 will double the speed, setting 0.5 will half the speed.

Camera Angles

animcam

Allows you to change the angle of the camera without changing the direction your character is facing. Keeps camera movement independant of character movement.

Activate both 1st and 3rd person views

s1st

While in third person view, the character’s arms will still display behind the player character, allowing you to be in both first and third person simultaneously. Because you’re a mad person.

Open Character Customisation Menu

showracemenu

Opens up a character menu showing magicka, stamina, and health. You can make changes to your character from this menu.

Add Perk

player.addperk <PerkID>

Adds a specified perk to your character.

Remove Perk

player.removeperk <PerkID>

Removes a perk. Note: will not refund the point spent to unlock perk.

Add Spell

player.addspell <variable>

Adds a specified spell, disease, or power to your abilities. Can be used to add spells that are in the game’s code but not actually used, such as the Conjure Dragon Priest spell.

Remove Spell

Player.removespell <variable>

Removes a spell, disease, or power from the player.

Add Item to Inventory

player.additem <ItemID> <#>

Adds an item to your inventory.

Remove Item from Inventory

player.removeitem <ItemID> <#>

Removed an item from your inventory.

Drop Item

player.drop <ItemID> <#>

Will drop the specified item on the floor.

List Inventory

player.showinventory

Lists all items in your inventory, along with their itemID codes. Use PgUp and PgDwn to scroll the list.

Add Bounty

player.setcrimegold <#> <FactionID>

Adds a specific amount of gold to the bounty you have with a specific faction.

Pay Bounty

player.paycrimegold <X> <Y> <FactionID>

Removes the bounty on your head. The X value needs to be changed to <1> to remove items you have stolen, or <0> to keep them. The Y value needs to be set to <1> to go to jail, or <0> to not go to jail.

Set Player Level

player.setlevel <#>

Sets your current character level to any given value.

Teach Word of Power

player.teachword <WOOP>

Teaches your character a World of Power.

Set Actor Value

player.setav <AV> <#>

Sets the Actor Value to any given value.

Modify Actor Value

player.modav <AV> <+/-#>

Modifies the Actor Value by a given value.

Place Item

player.placeatme <Item/NPCID> <#>

Places an item or actor next to the player.

Add Enchanted Object

playerEnchantObject <ItemID> <mgef> <mgef>

Adds an item to your inventory with two magic effects.

Increase Skill Points

IncPCS <AVskill>

Increases skill points in a given field by one point.

Give Skill Points

AdvSkill <AV> <#>

Gives the player a specified amount of skill points to use.

Player Spell Book

psb

Unlocks all spells and shouts, including ones that were not used as part of the final Skyrim game.

Level Up

player.advlevel

Forces the player to level up. Character will only level up, you won’t be able to choose a new perk.

Enable Control in Cinematics

enableplayercontrols

Enables player control during cinematic cutscenes.

Give Dragon Souls

player.forceav dragonsouls #

Gives the player a specified amount of Dragon Souls to use.

Skyrim Other Commands

Add NPC to Faction

Addfac <FactionID> <#>

Adds a selected NPC to a Faction. A 1-4 rank can be assigned by replacing #.

Remove NPC from Faction

RemoveFac <FactionID>

Removes a selected NPC from a Faction.

Set Follower Count

set playerfollowercount to <#>

Sets the amount of followers for the player. Setting to 0 clears all followers and allows you to recruit.

Set NPC as Reference

Prid <RefID>

Sets an NPC as a reference, which can then be used with other commands. Useful for when the NPC cannot be seen, such as in glitched quests.

Execute a .bat

bat <name of text file>

Executes a .bat file for batch commands.

Show All Commands and Descriptions

help <“Object name”> <#>

Shows all descriptions and itemIDs for searched items. For example, searching for “orcish armour” will show all items with ‘orcish armour’ in the name. # sets the limit for search, with 0 having no limits, and 4 demanding an exact match.

Quit

qqq

Quits the game instantly.

Kill all NPCs

killall

Kills all non-essential NPCs in the local area.

Set Time Scale

set timescale to <#>

Sets the rate of time passage in the game. 20 is the default, and 1 is real-time.

Set Weather

sw <WeatherID>

Sets the current climate to the desired weather patterns.

Skyrim movement commands

Centre on Cell

coc <CellID>

Teleports you to the centre of the cell.

Centre on World

cow Tamriel <Coordinates>

Teleports you to the specified coordinated.

NPC Corpse Clean up

WIDeadBodyCleanupCell

Holds the bodies of NPCs that have died.

Move to NPC

player.moveto <NPCrefID>

Moves you to the location of an NPC.

